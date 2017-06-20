Mom’s Priceless Reaction to Birth of Baby Boy Goes Viral

Many expecting parents have a big decision to make: Should they find out the sex of their baby before the birth? For one woman who decided to wait, her big surprise was caught on camera.
Dara Crouch, a 29-year-old from Columbus, Georgia, had seen her share of births. As a Labor and Delivery nurse, her favorite births were those where the parents found out the sex when the baby was born. During their first pregnancy, Dara Crouch and her husband Eric vowed that they would never find out the sex of their children until delivery.
For many parents this vow might be a challenging one, but not for Dara. She was convinced that she was having a girl, and for good reason. It had been more than 50 years since someone on Dara’s side of the family had given birth to a son. She continued the tradition when giving birth three years earlier to her daughter, Neyland. Despite her husband’s belief that they were having boy, Dara could not be convinced.
A few moments before meeting her new little one, the thought crossed Dara’s mind that perhaps it could be a boy. “It never really set in that this baby could be a boy until just a few minutes before he was born,” Dara told PopSugar. “I started freaking out because I had never been around a little boy and didn’t know much about raising one. When my midwife Melissa held him up, I was in complete shock! It was a boy and I lost it! I was so excited and so in love!”
Lucky for us, birth photographer and friend, Ker-Fox, was there to capture the surprise. Although she has witnessed over 100 births, this was a special moment for the Georgia native. “I’ve seen surprises, but Dara had by far the most genuine reaction,” she said in an interview with TODAY.
Finding out the sex of an unborn baby has become a very hot topic. “Gender” reveal parties have become a trend in the last decade. According to studies, close to 60% of people find out the sex of their babies while pregnant.
Dara and Eric named their baby, Liam. Although he was born in April, the photos have recently gone viral after Birth Without Fear, a support site for pregnant and birthing moms, shared the photos on social media.
Photo Credit: BirthWithoutFear via Instagram