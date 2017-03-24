This Moving Video Reveals ‘The Shame of the Nursing Mother’

A birth photographer created a video to shed light on a problem that hits close to home for many moms — being shamed by family and friends for breastfeeding.

Although nursing is the most natural act between a mother and her baby, many people still view it as indecent — something that should only be done in private.

We’re all too familiar with the story: A woman is breastfeeding at a department store — her baby, clinging to her nipple, is having a mid-morning snack — while someone nearby glares in disgust. Maybe that someone asks her to “go somewhere private” or says something like “eww, that’s gross.” If you’re a breastfeeding mom, you might be familiar with this scenario.

Related: Kmart in Australia Target Of Breastfeeding Flash Mob

Luckily, many moms get support from their close friends and family members. Who cares what some backwards stranger at the supermarket says when you have your family rooting for you, supporting your decision to breastfeed whenever and wherever your baby is hungry?

But what about moms who don’t get that support from family and friends?

Birth and family photographer, Megan Soto, created this moving video to show audiences that many people, including family members, don’t always support the breastfeeding moms in their lives. Often these moms have to hide to feed their babies.

Soto, a mother of three, asked women to share their personal stories of being shamed for breastfeeding. Often these women were expected to hide in public washrooms, closets and bedrooms, separate from their family members.

Related: Mom Uses Beautiful Photography to Normalize Extended Breastfeeding

One women recalls. “I hid in the bedroom to nurse my daughter. When my nephew tried to come into the room my brother sternly stopped him and said, ‘Don’t look at that — it’ll burn your eyes out.'”

Make sure you have a box of tissues when you hit “Play.”