This Pregnancy Announcement Wins The Internet

Pregnancy announcements are always super fun to see. Topping the list of cutest pregnancy declarations is an Ohio couple that made the Internet go, “Awwwww!”
Amanda Diesen and Todd Krieg have been a couple for over a year. In 2014, Todd was involved in a dirt bike crash that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He attended a recovery center in California, where he met Amanda, a therapist.
They began a relationship, but in 2016, when his therapy program was over, he returned to his home in Ohio. Amanda, fully smitten, dropped everything and moved across the country to be with him.
Engaged for a month, Amanda and Krieg face challenges that some typical couples do not. Doctors told Todd that it would be highly unlikely for him to conceive any biological children in the traditional sense, so imagine their joy when they learned they were pregnant!
Related: The Infertility Secret
Diesen says they were certainly not actively trying to have a baby — their plans included marriage and then, in a few years, they thought they’d attempt to grow their family. They were shocked and overwhelmed when they received a positive pregnancy test result. Their joy is evident in their fabulous pregnancy announcement photos!
Diesen says they are a goofy couple. They know their story is unique, and they hope to inspire many. The couple wanted to share their good news in a way they’d always remember, and we have to say, the pictures certainly are memorable. The couple also shared that their new family member is a little boy, and they are thrilled with the challenges and happiness parenting will bring them.
The beautiful photos were taken by Kayla Duffin, a photographer based in Ohio.
Photo credit: Kayla Duffin Photography