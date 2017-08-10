This Tear-jerking Ad Captures The Agony of Infertility

Traumatizing on many levels, infertility is an experience that is often suffered in silence. American Greetings, a popular U.S. greeting card company, is hoping to take the stigma out of this taboo topic.
For couples affected by infertility, a myriad of feelings including shame, embarrassment, and grief fill their world. Many on the outside do not know how to support these couples, so they say nothing. American Greetings released an advertisement in July that has pulled at the heartstrings of many. The ad beautifully captures both the pain and isolation that go along with infertility.
The video entitled, “Not Alone,” tells the story of a couple who is unsuccessfully trying to conceive. Although the ad has very few words, it depicts the disappointment that goes along with negative pregnancy tests and the work of tracking fertility on ovulation calendars. It also eloquently captures the quiet agony that many infertile women face at doctor’s appointments and baby showers.
The video ends with the written words, “A card is just a card – but in the right moment it means everything.”
According to the CDC, 7.4 million women have received infertility services in their lifetime. In fact, 1 in 8 couples has trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy. Learning this fact, American Greetings knew that this was a topic of which many people could relate.
Alex Ho, chief marketing officer of American Greetings, shared that the ad was inspired by an associate’s real-life experience with infertility. He told Adweek, “Our purpose is to make the world a more thoughtful and caring place, every single day.” Ho continued, “If we can make just one person or couple struggling with infertility feel less alone in what they are going through, we will have achieved our goal in bringing this worthy, human topic forward.”
American Greetings is certainly onto something as the video has been viewed 2.5 million times on Facebook, as well as been shared close to 12,000 times. The YouTube video has also had 131,000 views.
