Study: Listeria Poses Great Risk in Early Stage of Pregnancy

New research reveals that listeria presents a high risk to women in early stages of pregnancy because of its near-asymptomatic presentation.
The list of things women should watch out for during pregnancy is ever-growing, and listeria has been on the list for a long time.
Most pregnant women know to be careful with certain foods during pregnancy (unpasteurized milk and soft cheeses, raw sprouts, melon and deli meats) due to the risk of contracting the food-borne bacterium listeria. Listeria is associated with poor outcomes when presented during pregnancy, but until now, that was typically thought to be toward the end of pregnancies.
Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine have suggested that listeria may cause a problem earlier in pregnancies, and may even be the cause of many early-term miscarriages. Reproductive physiologist and professor of comparative biosciences and obstetrics at UW-Madison, Dr. Ted Golos, says that this new research shows listeria is a severe risk factor for an adverse outcome in early pregnancy.
The researchers discovered that four pregnant monkeys that ate foods that contained a strain of listeria that was known to cause the miscarriage, stillbirth or premature death of at least 11 pregnant women in 2000, experienced abrupt ends to their pregnancies, with no clear signs of any illness or presentation of listeria symptoms themselves.
Tissue samples taken after each monkey’s pregnancy ended showed that the listeria bacterium had invaded the placenta, which typically protects growing babies from bacteria transmission, as well as the monkey’s endometrium, where specialized immune cells are prevalent and would be very disrupted with the introduction of such a bacterium.
Most concerning and significant about this information is the lack of symptom presentation in the mothers. Researchers theorize that listeria or other pathogens may actually be the blame for some miscarriages that have no other diagnosed causes.
While there is treatment for listeria, because it appears to be somewhat asymptomatic in mothers, the babies they are carrying are already affected before anyone even recognizes that the mother is infected, and the pregnancy is often destined to have a poor outcome.
So what can you do to protect yourself and your baby if you are pregnant? The CDC recommends pregnant women take the following precautions during their entire pregnancy to help prevent infection:
- Avoid eating cheese made from unpasteurized milk. Most cheeses made with pasteurized milk (cottage, mozzarella, cream) are typically thought safe, but some, including Hispanic-style soft cheeses have been known to become contaminated during processing.
- Avoid raw/unpasteurized milk.
- Do not eat raw or lightly cooked sprouts of any kind (including alfalfa, clover, radish, and mung bean sprouts).
- Eat cut melon right away or refrigerate it at 40° F or colder and for no more than seven days. Throw away cut melons left at room temperature for more than four hours.
- Avoid eating hot dogs, lunch meats, cold cuts, other deli meats (such as bologna), or fermented or dry sausages unless they are heated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot just before serving. Don’t let juice from hot dog and lunch meat packages get on other foods, utensils, and food preparation surfaces. Wash hands after handling hot dogs, lunch meats, and deli meats.
- Do not eat refrigerated pâté or meat spreads from a deli or meat counter or from the refrigerated section of a store. Foods that do not need refrigeration, like canned or shelf-stable pâté and meat spreads, are safe to eat. Refrigerate these foods after opening.
- Do not eat refrigerated smoked seafood unless it is in a cooked dish, such as a casserole, or unless it is canned or shelf-stable.
Photo: Altus Geldenhuys