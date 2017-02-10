Study: Harsh Parenting Backfires On Parents

harsh-parentingA new study claims ‘harsh’ parenting leads to greater high-school dropout rates and children engaging in unhealthy behaviors in their teens.

The nine-year study tracked 1,482 Maryland students (from seventh grade onwards), following them to three years past their expected high school graduation. The students were of various racial, geographic and socioeconomic backgrounds — all from households that practice harsh discipline.

The study revealed that harsh parenting — parenting that includes frequent yelling, threats and hitting — does much more damage than good.

Students who were raised by parents who practiced harsh parenting techniques were significantly more likely than their peers to behave in riskier ways, opposite to what their parents were trying to emphasize. These teens were engaged in more deviant behaviors like hanging out with friends instead of upholding school responsibilities or even engaging in sexual activity earlier than their peers.

By 11th grade, researchers found there was more delinquent behavior in boys and more sexual activity in girls — all were more likely to drop out of high school than their peers.

University of Pittsburgh researcher, Rochelle Hentges, said that as humans, we pay attention to the cues of our environment. When there is a lot of harsh, unpredictable behavior surrounding us, we intrinsically work to achieve immediate and short-term rewards. On the other hand, those in stable environments do not feel the need to act so impulsively, and are able to put their resources toward long-range goals like future success and education.

The researchers emphasize that supportive and productive communication is the way to ensure that your child really understands what your concerns and wishes for them are, and to offer the analogy of a tennis ball when it comes to parenting — be round and not break under pressure, but still be flexible and able to be bounced and squeezed. That flexibility in parenting could go a long way in terms of your child’s behavior and your relationship.

Lori Ennis is living the life wherever the Marine Corps sends her (husband)! Currently, she soaks up the sun in Jupiter, Florida, with her six-year-old mini-me, Luke, and their diva Golden Retriever, Dixie Belle.  A self-confessed 'hot mess', Lori has degrees in Communications, Psychology and Education, and writes for various publications, including her own—Still Standing Magazine, a magazine for mothers who battle infertility and/or have lost children.

