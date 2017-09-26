Top 10 Books That Will Make Your Child Appreciate Art

Exposing our children to artfully crafted books when they are young not only helps develop their speech and language understanding, but can allow us to teach our children an appreciation for art.
In a world of technology, I’m still a fan of good old-fashioned books, especially for toddlers. I love ones with rich language and beautiful colors that grab our attention. They teach children so much more about language than we can imagine, and can really teach our children how to appreciate the talent and creativity of art!
Here are some of our favorite books that have amazing artwork for children:
1. What Do You See? Board Book by Wangechi Mutu.
This book is a seek and find book by a Kenyan artist that allows children to explore art, while gaining various perspectives. It’s one where she lends her initial sights, and then offers an open-ended question that children answer by sharing what they see and interpret. The final page is the full artwork and children’s imagination comes to life and is shaped in ways the art encourages.
2. ABC Pop! by Rachel Isadora.
I love alphabet books and this one makes me happy with the vivid imagery and colors. They are bold and beautiful, and littles will love learning the alphabet with visually stimulating colors and lines.
3. In The Garden With Van Gogh by Julie Merberg.
This board book is a great way to introduce young ones to great artists. The fun rhyming text that goes with the beautiful and peaceful images of Van Gogh makes it appealing to littles, and even bigs can learn about the artistic genius of Van Gogh.
4. Seen Art? by Jon Scieszka.
Jon Scieszka has a way of enthralling readers of all ages with his unique humor and artistic design. This fun book’s setting is the New York City Museum of Modern Art, and as the narrator looks for ‘Art,’ the reader sees timeless pieces of magnificent modern artwork. Your kids will love the quirkiness of the trip through the museum!
5. Frederick by Leo Lionni.
One of my favorites, Lionni lets children learn about hard work, team work and how every team member can contribute in his or her own way with vivid imagery in words and illustration. Lionni shares that words and imagination to see the beauty in art all around us can warm us on even the coldest and darkest of days.
6. Katie And The WaterLily Pond by James Mayhew.
Mayhew’s character Katie is the star of a series of books that allow your child to join Katie as she steps into the most iconic paintings in the world. In this book, the works of Monet are displayed as Katie goes through pieces searching for how to best create in the style of Monet so she can win an art show. Mayhew makes the reader feel as if he or she is in the pieces with Katie!
7. Squeaking Of Art, The Mice Go To The Museum by Monica Wellington.
This book joyfully follows ten mice friends who visit an amazing art museum and in kids’
squeak speak, they discuss what they see and feel about each piece. While some may find art museums boring, this book will spark a love of what can come from beautiful pieces of art.
8. Feed Matisse’s Fish by Julie Appel and Amy Guglielmo.
This touch and feel book is a perfect book for little exploring fingers looking to check their world out with touch. Your child will be exposed to modern art while feeling scales on Matisse’s fish or tracing basket weave on Rivera’s Flower Carrier. Interaction and art exposure in one cute book!
9. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? by Eric Carle.
Carle’s style is unique and always recognizable, as he uses his mastery of collage art to create beautiful images that spark children’s imagination and language with just a few words. A favorite for babies all the way to lower elementary, Brown Bear offers some of the most popular children’s art there is.