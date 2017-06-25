Top 10 Family-Friendly Gift Ideas to Celebrate 4th of July

It’s time for backyard barbecues and fireworks! As America celebrates another birthday, we’ve gathered some fun things for you to share in the celebration!1. Red, White and DUE Shirt. Holy cuteness! Looking for a fun way to share your news on America’s birthday? Or just let your little-to-be share the day with you? This shirt is fabulous. Soft cotton and the best news there is!
2. Personalized Party Stickers. Planning a fun get together or picnic in the park to watch the fireworks? We love these personalized stickers that let your guests and family know you value them in your life. They’ll work on just about anything (we like cute cups that you can use for candies or to drink)!
3. Waterproof Stockholm Diaper Bag. Want to attend all the 4th festivities in style? This cute-as-a-button diaper bag will coordinate with all your red, white and blue, and keep everything you need for baby at the tip of your fingers!
4. Custom 4th of July outfit for baby. Speaking of coordinating with red, white and blue, be sure your little looks as fabulous as she celebrates America’s birthday in a ‘tutu’ adorable way! This custom outfit is the cutest, and she’ll sparkle as she matches the fireworks!
5. Stylish Freedom Bracelet. We love this stylish leather braided bracelet! It’s vegan-friendly, and made to last as the designer started her company because she was disappointed in less-than-quality work she found elsewhere. Taking the reign to make things better, she came up with her shop and we love her work!
6. Organic Soap. We love this soap for every day, but how can you resist not having it out for 4th of July festivities? It’s organic and cold processed with a soybean milk base. It’s made in California, compliant with vegan and cruelty-free lifestyle. Not to mention they are just adorable and handmade.
7. Evergreen Patriotic Welcome Mat. What better way to welcome family and friends to your home and hearts than with this coconut fiber woven mat that has colorfast natural dyes that won’t run in inclement weather. Skid proof because of the coir construction, it’s safe and fashionable for your home any day of the year.
8. Beeswax Votive Candles. This set of 12 individually poured solid beeswax candles will show patriotic pride when displayed on your counter, table or anywhere you want to decorate. Unscented and with cotton, chemical free wicks, they’ll light up any celebrations!
9. Treat Baskets For Patriotic Pups. We don’t want to forget our furry family members on the 4th, particularly since so many have noise aversion and are not fans of the fireworks. Be sure Fluffy feels loved and secure on the 4th, and is kept in a safe place if she’s afraid of fireworks. And, let her have this basket of treats to let her know she’s part of the celebration too!
10. Treat Baskets For Patriotic Pups: Want to learn something cool that will have everyone oohing and ahhing at your 4th celebration? This design pendant pattern tutorial for Joy Harmon Designs is the perfect thing! You can learn a new craft, and celebrate in style. If you’d just like to buy the beautiful pendant already created, you can do so as well!