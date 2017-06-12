Top 10 Family Road Trips in America

Summertime is here and that means many of you are planning family trips. If you’re looking to add some educational experience to the family fun, here is a list of ten places to visit in the U.S.
The sites mentioned are spread across the country, with ideas for historical, cultural and natural education experiences.
My husband and I visited Yosemite a few years ago in the Spring, when there was still snow on the ground. We fell in love with the park and gorgeous scenery, but we still say we would love to go back in the Summer when more of the trails are open. There is plenty of wildlife to observe, nature trails to study and hikes for all ages. You can even organize a field trip or take classes with the park rangers. There are hotels in the park and near the entrances, but in the Summer campsites are available for reservation.
When I visited Arizona, I was mostly excited to see the Grand Canyon. I had no idea how breathtaking lesser-known Sedona would be! The town is mostly one strip of businesses with the most beautiful rock formations as a background. There are Jeep tours, hikes, hot air balloon rides, and golf courses. There are art galleries and local artisan shops, spas and guided tours. There are opportunities to learn about the rich history of the land and then explore it. And it’s not a far drive from the Grand Canyon, so why not add that to your itinerary?
As a Texan, I am partial to this culturally rich city. Some of the most scenic parts of Texas can be found north of the city around Canyon Lake, New Braunfels and Boerne. In the Summertime, the Guadalupe River is frequented by tubers and kayakers. While the Alamo is the most visited mission, there are several other Spanish missions outside the city. Stay on the Riverwalk to enjoy shops, live music and real, authentic Mexican food, or stay in a secluded cabin in the Texas hill country. You can’t go wrong!
This one is on my family’s wish list. Where else can you find glacier-capped mountains, beaches and a rainforest all in the same park? Seattle is a short drive away for those who want an urban experience, but a ferry ride and a short drive will take you to this rare and diverse park. You can hike, fish, boat, check out the tide pulls or take a night hike to star gaze. Bring your rain jacket!
If you’re looking for a beach getaway, some would say this is the most beautiful beach in Florida. As the oldest occupied city in the U.S., there are plenty of significant landmarks, historical structures, a lighthouse and museums to explore. You can take boat tours or stroll through nearby nature preserves. This destination suites those who want a full schedule of activity and those who want a place to just unwind and relax!
While the most well-known attraction near here is Mount Rushmore, there are plenty of activities to fill a vacation schedule. This part of the country is rich with historical sites, including the Crazy Horse Memorial and Minuteman Missile Silo National Historic Site. Several national parks and caves are only a short drive from the city. Rapid City also yields the country’s largest reptile collection and a park with life-size replicas of dinosaurs; plenty of fun for the young and young at heart!
Pretty much anywhere in the Smoky Mountains will be beautiful and Gatlinburg does not disappoint. Stay in town in a fancy hotel or cute bed and breakfast, or camp or rent a remote cabin. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is just a short drive and yields miles of hiking with waterfall views. There is whitewater rafting, bicycling and bird watching. For a historical experience, check out the Eastern Tennessee Civil War battlefields.
This small town in Southwest Colorado is brimming with activities for outdoor adventurers. There are zip-line tours, mountain biking, horseback riding and water sports. Within a short driving distance, you can visit ancient ruins of nomadic civilizations at the Hovenweep National Monument, Chaco Canyon and Mesa Verde. For hiking, San Juan National Forest and Chimney Rock provide incredible views. You can also take can also take a ride on a coal-fired train up to historic Silverton.
This city is rich with American history. Historic Jamestowne is the site of the first permanent English settlement in America. There is an original church building and a museum that holds artifacts and provides information about the early settlers. The James River provides water fun and on July 4th, nearby Yorktown will also host a parade and fireworks show over the water.
Boston is at the top of many lists of family-friendly cities. The Freedom Trail is 2.5 miles long and visits sixteen historical venues. The New England Aquarium and several museums are great entertainment for little ones. Whale watching boat tours are also offered from the Boston Harbor and Cape Cod is about an hour outside of the city and provides a relaxing beach environment. Get your fill of history, sun and seafood all in one trip!