Top 10 Father’s Day Gifts for the Natural Dad

Every year Father’s Day creeps up, and family members rush out to purchase a new tie or the latest technological gadget just in time for Sunday.
In honor of the natural lifestyle that you strive for, this year we offer ten different ways to express gratitude and love to the special man in your life.
1. TwistedTwee Matching T-shirts: These matching t-shirts are perfect for the Dad with a child who does not fall far from the tree. They can be worn independently, but worn together they are even more adorable. The unbleached organic cotton makes them a safe bet for Dad and babe alike.
2. Greentisory Hori Hori Japanese Garden Knife: This Japanese gardening knife is really a gift for you, but we won’t tell your man. This knife is the most used gardening tool by master gardeners. What better way to have a weed-free yard without all those pesticides?
3. Josh Cellars Wine with Custom Label: Let’s be honest, we’ve all driven our Dads to drink at one point or another. The next time he reaches for a bottle, let it be a good one and one that you personalized just for him!
4. Maple & Hickory Organic Grilling Wrap: Father’s Day falls perfectly at the beginning of grilling season. Dad will love these all-natural, organic grilling wraps that are made from trees in sustainable forests. They add a subtle maple or hickory taste to your grilled food. Once again, a gift for him or a gift for you?
5. Skip Hop Duo Diaper Backpack: I don’t care how hot your man is, he looks (and probably feels) weird carrying your oversized purse. Cargo shorts are also not an ideal alternative. Give the Dad in your life this diaper backpack that he can be proud of.
6. TASTY 100% Grass-Fed Beef Sticks: These non-GMO, nitrate-free beef sticks are an awesome gift for a busy Dad on the go. On the way to the gym, for a family hike, or an afternoon work break, these easy-grab snacks will keep Dad going. Added bonus: The company partners with mission related organizations, so purchasing these also supports a wonderful cause!
7. Natural Bug Repellent Gift Set: Playing ball or hiking can quickly turn annoying if Dad becomes bug bait. This 100% natural mosquitoes repellent gift set is the perfect gift for Dads who spend a lot of time outdoors.
8. Natural Wood and Leather Watch: Time seems to fly with Dad. Help him get to all of the soccer games and school performances on time with this natural watch. Made with sustainable wood and genuine leather, this watch can also be engraved with a special message for Dad.
9. Moby Wrap Baby Carrier: You’ve carried the baby for 9 months, it’s time for Dad to take over. This 100% cotton wrap takes a few tries to get used to, but the neutral color and comfort make it worth it. Bonus: Dad has the baby AND two free hands!
10. SteriPen UV Water Purifier: We are so fortunate to take clean water for granted. However, if your man is a rugged, outdoorsy type, this SteriPen water purifier is the perfect gift. The UV light destroys germs, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 50 treatments.