Top 10 Valentine’s Gifts for the Natural Mama

Whether you’re wanting to find a thoughtful gift for the love in your life or you want to spoil your gal pal with a Valentine’s Day treat, you will find some inspiring gift ideas for the special naturally-minded mama in your life.
If you are the ‘special naturally-minded mama’, feel free to accidentally leave this post up on your loved ones’ browser!
1. Teething Necklace
Have you seen those necklaces babies love to touch and chew on while in mama’s arms? The Vintage Honey Shop makes some beautiful ones.
2. Tubby Todd
Tubby Todd was started by a mom on a mission to make plant-based bath products for her family’s sensitive skin. They have a whole line of products for mamas, including a freshening spray for the mom who doesn’t have time to shower after every time she gets spit up. I seriously could have used this after my first baby!
3. Farm to Table Flowers
Bouqs is a unique floral delivery service with gorgeous arrangements. Flowers are cut the day they are ordered and shipped from the farm. Each product description shows exactly where the flowers are grown, from Ecuador to California.
4. Skin to Skin Time
I have loved my ring sling for years, and use it constantly. It is well worth the investment! Oscha’s ring slings are hand-crafted in Scotland using organic and responsibly sourced yarns. Also check out Solly Baby wraps. A friend of mine has one of these, and it is swoon-worthy.
5. Healthy Foodie Goodies
For the mom who loves healthy, organic food and bargain shopping, a membership to Thrive Market may be her love language. I’ve heard it described as a Whole Foods + Costco + Amazon.
6. Mama Bird Box
A perfect gift for the natural pregnant mama, the Mama Bird Box pampers expectant moms with monthly gifts tailored to the mama-to-be’s point of pregnancy.
7. Pretty Nails without the Toxins
For the mom who is interested in reducing toxic exposure, there are several nail polish brands that exclude chemicals like formaldehyde, DBP and others. Check out Butter London and look for pretty pinks, reds and maroons.
8. Meal Plan
It’s easy to see how pre-planned meals showing up every week on her doorstep ready to cook would be a mom’s dream. There are so many neat mail order meal plans to choose from, a popular one being Hello Fresh. You could even schedule a box to arrive in time to cook for her on your Valentine’s date!
9. A Fair Trade Poncho
Indigenous Clothing makes and sells organic fair trade clothing. Ethically made and eco-friendly, an Indigenous poncho will keep your special Valentine warm, while also having a positive impact on Mother Nature.
10. Kitchen Help
This may seem like the cliche housewife gift, but The Instant Pot is on the wishlist of so many moms because it’s actually the gift of time. Forgot to thaw out meat for dinner? No problem. This pressure cooker can make a frozen meal tender and hot in mere minutes. Everyone benefits from this gadget!