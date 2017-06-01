Top 10 Gifts For the Pregnant Mama

These 10 gifts are perfect for the pregnant mama in your life!There’s no question: it’s super fun to prepare for a new baby by buying sweet gifts for the little one. But let’s not forget about the mamas.

There are some great things out there for mamas, too, and we’ve compiled a list of ten of our faves!

Prenatal Protein Powder that packs a punch! 1. Baby Booster Prenatal Protein 

This ain’t your mama’s protein powder! It’s a yummy way for you to pack essential prenatal nutrients in with a yummy tropical drink-ish! It has 20 grams of protein to help you fuel your energy and baby-growing amazingness, and they even have a mocktail page that gives the most delicious recipes!

Damiva2. Damiva Mae Vaginal Moisturizer 

While this company may tout itself as a must-have for menopause, we’re letting the secret out about how amazing it is making sure bow-chicka-bow-wow time is special (and comfortable). It’s a safe and natural moisturizer that helps the lady bits remember what it was like before baby came along!

Beautiful affirmation cards every pregnant woman needs!3. 42 Positive and Empowering Labor and Nursing Affirmation Cards

These gorgeous cards will give Mama beautiful visualizations to help release tension and promote relaxation. No matter where or how you choose to give birth, these cards are a must have.

Fabulous book that will help raise children cooperatively4. Raising Cooperative Kids

This book will help Mama give her little a sense of cooperation, which will help in family and in life. It’s 40 years of research and practical application that empowers parents and brings harmony to the family and outside world

A maternity pillow will help mama to be get some sleep!5. Organic Snoogle Body Pillow

Maternity Body Pillows are one of those things Mamas sometimes don’t buy because they can’t believe that a pregnancy can blow their mind like it does when they finally get one! This is one of our favorites — it’s great for while baby is growing as well as after! It’s a must-have for comfy sleep!

Just what Mama needs to rest and relax!6. TeaMotions Enjoy Rest Tea

Speaking of comfy sleep. It’s not always super easy to get the best rest while growing a human. TeaMotions Teas are organic and use adaptogens-herbs to foster emotional and physical health. Completely pregnancy safe, they are delicious and make you not even the least little bit sad you’re not having a glass of wine before bed.

This cup reminds Mama she roars!7. Cup of Courage

And since you’ll have some awesome tea, we adore this Cup of Courage! It gives Mama affirmations of courage and encouragement, and reminds you that you are a freaking superwoman!

The Whole Brained Child book will help raise a balance child!8. The Whole-Brain Child 

One of the best parenting books there is! This book takes into account what so many others don’t–that our children’s brains are complex and developing, and there are ways we can help them be nourished. This book helped me understand what was going on in my little guy’s mind in those pull-your-hair-out toddler years, and it helps you and your child be calmer and happier. Promise!

These beautiful cord ties are perfect for homebirth9. Personalized Cord Tie 

These precious, custom umbilical cord ties are soooo much prettier than the ugly plastic clamps and so much softer for baby. They are handmade from 100% cotton and made to order!

Must have book to communicate with your children!10. How To Talk So Kids Will Listen

This is another lifesaver that helps you teach your child how to learn with life’s frustration and disappointments in a positive and building way. It’s a great resource for self-discipline promoting alternatives to punishment, and helps support boundaries in relationships that are for the purpose of good. A respectful way to work with your child!


