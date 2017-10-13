Top 10 Gorgeous Gifts for an Autumn Baby Shower

Fall is in the air, and we have the top 10 baby shower gifts that will make the mama-to-be in your life “fall” in love.
Knowing just the right thing to give as a baby shower gift isn’t easy sometimes. There is so much out there, and there’s so much fabulous you can be overwhelmed! We’ve searched far and wide, and found these gorgeous gift ideas:
1. Birdsong Classic Dream Blanket
I love Aden + Anais everything. Especially their muslin! This blanket is soft and plush with four layers of muslin, and can be used any and wherever you want! Best, it’s easy to keep clean snuggle after snuggle simply by throwing it in the machine!
2. Birdsong Classic Swaddles
For all the reasons I love the softy and snuggly muslin of the blankets and patterns of Aden + Anais, I love these swaddles. Generations of mothers have used muslin blankets for swaddling, and these are pre-washed and super soft from the start. Keeps baby cozy and comfy all day long, and the patterns are perfection!
3. Featherlight Silky Soft Burpy Bib
This burp bib from Aden + Anais is so fabulous it’s patented! It’s made from soft bamboo-to-viscose and has wide fabric that drapes around baby shoulders for full coverage of even those sneaky-side-dribbles! its kidney shape is perfect as a burp cloth for your shoulder as well and it is super soft for baby’s delicate skin!
4. Knit Swaddle Blanket – Bloom
Copper Pearl has some of the softest fabrics that combine with the most amazing patterns for pure gift delight! This knit blanket is large (46″ x 46″) enough to be completely versatile as a blanket and sweet swaddler, and holy cute, is it delicious!
5. Basic White Burp Cloths
So, the reality of motherhood is sometimes (often times!), basic is best! Copper Pearl knows that and makes these fab cloths. These burp cloths are 100% cotton and have an absorbent middle fleece layer that will control the drool! These burp cloths are huge, 21″ x 10″, so less chance of clothes getting drenched in spit up! Win! They come in patterns as well, if you’re so inclined to match!
6. Bamboo Wash Cloths
I am pretty sure I’ve said it a million times, but I’ll say it again! Size does matter! These wash cloths are 11″ squared, and completely do the job for washing both baby and anything else a soft and sturdy cloth should do. Bamboo fiber is super absorbent and these will never outgrow your family, even if the baby outgrows them (one long day away!). They come in six-packs and your mom-to-be will be asking you where you got them again because she’ll love them so much!
7. Baby Bandana Bibs
Holy cuteness is all we have to say about these Copper Pearl drool bibs. Well, not really — we also love the new fall Ranger designs that have bugs, leaves and some lovely neutral shades. Babes look adorable while they stay dry, which is particularly key for teething babies! The snap is adjustable and nickel-free for baby’s comfort and allows these bibs to go up to 36 months in age!
8. Super Silky Soft Snap Bibs
These soft and silky bibs will grow with your littlest little as it has three snaps to adjust sizing. Best, the snaps are in the front for mama’s convenience and the bamboo is not only super soft (as named!) but will keep baby clean and dry! Well, at least up top!
9. Hooded Towel Sets
My son is six-years-old and we still use some of the towel sets we received from showers! This set from Aden + Anais is a must have for tub time, and will grow with baby! The prints are my favorite, and are combined with muslin backing plush terry for soft absorbption. They both have loops to hang dry in between uses, and are easy to wash in the machine! The giraffes kill me!
10. Multi-Use Cover In Swift
The air is getting cooler, and this 5-in-1 cover from Copper Pearl will have you covered, literally! It’s the most adorable pattern and can be used five different ways — car seat cover; shopping cart cover; high-chair cover; nursing cover and so cool — an infinity scarf! Love it! A gift for mama and baby that will be used for years to come in many different ways!