Top 10 Handmade Baby Outfits to Celebrate Canada Day

Canada is turning 150 years old on July 1st, so we’ve compiled a list of our favorite Canada Day garb for your baby. Enjoy!
1. Made In Canada Baby Onesie: $19.99CAN
This adorable handmade baby romper is the perfect outfit for your baby’s first Canada Day. Made of 100% cotton, it comes in various sizes — 3 months to 18 months old.
2. 100% Organic Canadian Onesie: $19.99CAN
Okay, okay, we already featured a onesie, but come on: We know that any natural crunchie mama will love this one.
3. CANADA 150, Cloth Diapers: $89.11
Your Canadian baby will look super cute in these handmade (bamboo) cloth diapers. They come in one size, perfect fit for newborns to toddlers.
4. Canada Day Dress: $40 CAN
Made of 100% cotton, this patriotic dress is as comfy as it is adorable.
5. Bandana Bib, Canada 150: $9.95 CAN +
Maple leaves, plaid and moose — can you get more Canadian than this?! These bibs are made of fleece and cotton, and they’re easy to clean. Designed with a curved neckline, they’re also super comfy for the Canadian baby in your life.
6. Canada Day July 1st Tutu: $15 CAN
There’s nothing more patriotic than your little one twirling around in a Canadian flag tutu. They can customize and personalize these tutus, which means that maybe you can request one for every member of your family?
7. Oh Canada Shorts: $22.95 CAN
Your baby’s diaper bum will look extra cut in these Canada print shorts. Plus, you can machine wash and dry them.
8. Papa Bear T-Shirt: $29.00 CAN
This is the perfect t-shirt for a new dad. Nothing says Canada like a bear and some pine trees, and nothing says new dad like the papa bear on this T.
9. Mama Bear T-Shirt: $32.00 CAN
If you’re going to get the Papa Bear one, you should also get the Mama Bear one.
10. Baby Bear T-Shirt: $25.00
And of course, your baby bear, will need this one.