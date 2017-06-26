Top 10 Handmade Baby Outfits to Celebrate Canada Day

We've compiled a list of our favorite Canada Day garb for your baby.

Canada is turning 150 years old on July 1st, so we’ve compiled a list of our favorite Canada Day garb for your baby. Enjoy!

baby-romper

1. Made In Canada Baby Onesie: $19.99CAN

This adorable handmade baby romper is the perfect outfit for your baby’s first Canada Day. Made of 100% cotton, it comes in various sizes — 3 months to 18 months old.

il_570xn-1003032048_e7yg

2. 100% Organic Canadian Onesie: $19.99CAN

Okay, okay, we already featured a onesie, but come on: We know that any natural crunchie mama will love this one.

il_570xn-1267466851_3gkx3.  CANADA 150, Cloth Diapers: $89.11

Your Canadian baby will look super cute in these handmade (bamboo) cloth diapers. They come in one size, perfect fit for newborns to toddlers.

il_570xn-1217225572_a577

4. Canada Day Dress: $40 CAN

Made of 100% cotton, this patriotic dress is as comfy as it is adorable.

il_570xn-1224630208_6v4p

5. Bandana Bib, Canada 150: $9.95 CAN +

Maple leaves, plaid and moose — can you get more Canadian than this?! These bibs are made of fleece and cotton, and they’re easy to clean. Designed with a curved neckline, they’re also super comfy for the Canadian baby in your life.

il_570xn-1264023037_emn6

6. Canada Day July 1st Tutu: $15 CAN

There’s nothing more patriotic than your little one twirling around in a Canadian flag tutu. They can customize and personalize these tutus, which means that maybe you can request one for every member of your family?

il_570xn-784833195_7ge47. Oh Canada Shorts: $22.95 CAN

Your baby’s diaper bum will look extra cut in these Canada print shorts. Plus, you can machine wash and dry them.

papa-bear

8. Papa Bear T-Shirt: $29.00 CAN

This is the perfect t-shirt for a new dad. Nothing says Canada like a bear and some pine trees, and nothing says new dad like the papa bear on this T.

il_570xn-1197694710_42ai

9. Mama Bear T-Shirt: $32.00 CAN

If you’re going to get the Papa Bear one, you should also get the Mama Bear one.

il_570xn-1116139706_a90o

10. Baby Bear T-Shirt: $25.00

And of course, your baby bear, will need this one.


