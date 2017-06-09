Top 10 Things You Should Pack to the Beach

Summer break means beach time, baby! And when you have littles, you want that time to be as safe as it is fun. We’ve come up with 10 must haves that are guaranteed to make your beach time full of summer lovin’!
Related: Heading to the Beach? 6 Fun Things Kids Can Do With Shells
1. BambinoMio Reusable Swim Diapers: These are just about some of the cutest beach bums you’ll see on the sand! Baby won’t need bulky disposable swim diapers that will weigh them down, and the super soft cotton will feel nice and comfy in and out of the waves.
2. DERMA-E Baby Sun Protection: This delicious smelling baby protection (thanks to calming chamomile) has lots of non-nano particle zinc that moisturizes your little’s skin while protecting it from those harmful rays. We also love the company’s commitment to the environment.
3. Rollors: This super fun game is not your average beach game! Created by Iraq and Afghanistan War vet Matt Butler (based on a concept he visualized while deployed), this family-friendly game can be played individually or in teams, and supports local veterans’ employment in the process. Winning!
4. Alteya Rosewater Toner: The beach heat can take its toll on our delicate facial skin. Even when protected with sunscreen and hats, you will seriously feel like you are at the spa when you spray a few pumps of this luxurious and nourishing Rose Water. Even better? Keep it in your cooler so it is nice and cool and you’ll feel heavenly with each pump!
5. Soft Personalized Beach Towels: Little ones are going to love these soft and adorable beach towels. They have the cutest prints on the planet, and when the day is over, your kids will love snuggling with them!
6. Zoe B Organic Beach ToysZoe B Organic Beach Toys: Why organic beach toys? Mainly because we want our children playing with things that are phthalate-free and don’t have toxic chemicals like BPA making them up. But, we also know the occasional beach bucket or shovel gets left behind and we want to be kind to the ocean and beach as well. These are made from corn, not petroleum and because they are biodegradable, they are safe for the ocean and the shoreline.
7. Whale Saltwater Mesh Bag: This is the ultimate beach bag! It’s made of weatherproof mesh, and sand is no match for it! When you are done at the beach, you can hose it off and it’s dry in just a few minutes, always looking like it is brand new. It’s big enough for you to bring just about everything on the planet, and has tons of pockets that let you keep your sunscreens and drinks upright. I’ve had mine for eight years, and we are at the beach weekly. This is my must-have!
8. UNO Splash Game: UNO is a totally family friendly game but not necessarily cut out for the humidity and water at the beach. Unless you have the Splash game! The cards are clear plastic and have a clip so littles can keep them together and the wind doesn’t take them off into the horizon! Easy to clean and totally durable, they’re great for pool play too!
9. JBL Waterproof Speaker: Cool beach tunes are a must, and this little speaker packs a punch! It’s waterproof and uses Bluetooth technology, and I adore the little carabiner that keeps it on my Whale bag! It has a case to carry, comes in cool colors and is even reasonably priced enough so each family can have a personal jam fest if they want!
10. Pacific Breeze Easy Up Tent: There are a million pop-up tents on the market that guarantee your little one will nap contentedly on the beach. And, while that may be true, not all are created equally when it comes to assembly. As my husband is a military member who is often gone, carrying beach gear and assembling it is up to me. This ten has made my life a million times easier at the beach, and it will yours too!