Top 10 Unique Gifts for the Breastfeeding Mom

World Breastfeeding Week is the perfect opportunity to say thank you to the breastfeeding women in your life.
Each year during the first week of August, over 120 countries come together to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week. This annual celebration is meant to encourage breastfeeding and to improve the health of babies around the world. 2017 is a special year as it’s the 25th year of World Breastfeeding Week. This year’s theme is “Sustaining Breastfeeding Together.”
In honor of World Breastfeeding Week, and the amazing mothers who sacrifice so much to give their babies the best possible start, we offer ten unique ways to express appreciation to the amazing breastfeeding woman in your life.
1. Sara Wells “Abby” Breast Pump Bag
As much as we try to appear stylish and chic again after having a baby, nothing says “new mom” like lugging around a breast pump bag. This stylish, yet discreet, bag will hold all of her breast pump goodies, as well as her phone, keys, and wallet. Not to mention, once she is done pumping, the bag doubles as a great work tote.
2. Breastfeeding Affirmation Cards
Let’s face it, breastfeeding is not always easy. While there are certainly sweet moments of staring into our baby’s eyes, they are equally matched by moments of feeling exhausted and “touched out.” These inspiring breastfeeding affirmation cards from Renegade Mama offer support and empowerment to a breastfeeding Mama. These unique cards, likely to earn a spot right next to the glider, may be just the help she needs at the next 4 a.m. feed.
Breastfeeding moms burn approximately 500 calories a day just from breastfeeding alone. New moms are hungry and exhausted, which is the perfect recipe for disaster. What better way to show your appreciation for the hard work of breastfeeding than by ordering her an organic meal delivery service? With vegan, gluten-free, paleo, vegetarian, and carnivore options, these meals go from box to table in less than 30 minutes.
4. W.I.S.E. Breastmilk JewelryBreastfeeding is such an emotional experience, and some women want to preserve it. Breast milk jewelry is one way to do that. Made with a woman’s own preserved breastmilk, necklaces, rings, earrings, or bangles can be designed as a keepsake.
5. Mama’s MilkBox Subscription
It’s hard enough to get out of the house for a doctor’s appointment after having a new baby. Shopping is just out of the question for most new moms. Welcome Mama’s MilkBox. This nursing apparel subscription service for breastfeeding moms is a lifesaver. The mom in your life will fill out a style profile, and modern, fashionable breastfeeding-friendly clothes will be shipped right to her door!
6. Mom’s Make Milk Lactation Cookies
Lactation cookies are like two presents in one! First of all, what nursing mom doesn’t want a cookie? Secondly, lactation cookies work to increase milk supply for those moms needing a bit of help. Just to be clear, these cookies contain no actual breastmilk, just ingredients known to increase milk supply.
7. 16 Minute Club Breastfeeding Subscription Box
The key to breastfeeding success lies in having the right support. The 16 Minute Club offers breastfeeding support boxes designed by an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. The boxes are delivered every six weeks and include products and literature aimed at meeting breastfeeding goals at different developmental stages. They’ve even developed a “Back to Work” box.
8. Work. Pump. Repeat. Book
Moms typically do a great job initiating breastfeeding. However, it often falls apart when it’s time to return to work. This practical, funny, and smart guide will help the mom in your life navigate returning to work while still breastfeeding.
9. Lactation Consultant Services
You will be hard-pressed to find a mom who would not love to receive a personalized “visit” with a lactation consultant. While finding someone local who will come to her home is ideal, there are many virtual services as well, such as the ones provided by Second9Months. Thanks to advances in technology, Moms across the world can receive live online video consultation breastfeeding support.
10. Matching Mom & Me Breastfeeding Shirts
These t-shirts are great for the bold breast-feeder in your life who wants to send a message to anyone who has discouraged them. These matching Mom & Me shirts will definitely get people talking.