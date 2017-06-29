Top 5 Things You Must Do Now That School Is Out

School’s out for the Summer! Here are five must-do things for you and your children now that school’s out and the living’s easy!
It’s time for connecting with the kids and enjoying every minute of together time you have before the Autumn breeze comes blowing in!
Even though I love the ‘me’ time I get now that my little guy is in school, I have to admit…I miss him when he’s gone. I miss the lazy days where no one expected him to be anywhere but where I wanted to go with him, and have been ready for summer since…well, practically since school started! Here are some things on the must-do summer bucket list!
1. Make a Family Yearbook.
I take tons of pictures. I mean, a TON of pictures. If you look up MamaRazzi in the dictionary, you’ll see me. Like most moms, I never have time to do anything with those pictures, but that’s coming to an end this summer! This summer, my son and I will create a family yearbook — highlighting all our fun things since last summer, and getting all those memories bound together for easy reviewing whenever we want. It’s something you always want to do, but never find the time for, and you know what? Summer’s the time!
2. Write and Publish Your Own Book!
I’ve loved writing since I could! Seems like my little guy is following in Mama’s footsteps because he is a fabulous storyteller as well. This summer, we are also going to write and publish our own book! The easy and reasonably priced Illustory Make a book kit gives us all we need to let the creative juices flow. Home bookshelf staples for years to come!
3. Visit Museums You’ve Not Been to Before.
My husband and I grew up right outside America’s capital, and had tons of historical museums at our fingertips. As a military family, we’ve not been in that area in a while, but we are moving back this summer, and plan to visit them all! Or, try to, at least! You don’t have to live near a big city to look for museums on the scope of the Smithsonian — check out your town’s local places to go page and see what museums you do have. Even a small museum that gives a history of your home can be a great way to learn and explore!
4. Volunteer.
Summer is a great time to help your child get involved in community volunteering! It doesn’t have to be large-scale; it can be something as simple as volunteering at a local animal shelter (for my budding veterinarian, perfect!) as a pet walker or feeder. You can find local meals-on-wheels chapters that you can be part of to deliver meals to community members, or even volunteer in your local place of faith as many often do work in the community. It’s a great way to teach your child she is part of a bigger community.
5. Have Family Olympics.
Family Olympics are a great way to get the whole family involved and active! Plan together events you’d like to have as competitive ones, and then spend some time each day with family members practicing their event! The events can be fun things like ring toss, bun darts (don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it!) or simple races, but have a set day that everyone participates in. Include the family in creating banners, prizes and schedules, and consider using a recorder of some sort to remember each year’s ‘athletic’ accomplishments!