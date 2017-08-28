Top 5 Ways to Experience Joy in the Thick of Parenting

I’m a mother of four children. I can honestly say that my kids bring much joy, meaning and purpose to my life. However, raising children is also accompanied by challenges that lead to stress, worry, and exhaustion.
So how can we focus on experiencing the joy in the thick of the parenting experience? Here are some tips:
1. Work to be Present.
Easier said than done, right? We all have so many roles, and so much to do outside of our much important role as a parent. We have to-do lists, work responsibilities, volunteer obligations. The needs of our children pull us in all different directions, often at the same time.
One thing that we can do to experience joy in the thick of all of it is to work to be present by resisting the desire to multitask, especially when we are spending time with our children. Today, for example, I have been working down a long list of things to do, intentionally trying to do one thing at a time. Throughout the day too, I have been taking breaks to be present with my children, giving them my full attention for pockets of time. We can work to be present by simply reading a book, playing a game, or completing a project or recipe with our children without succumbing to the urge to step away or check our phones.
When we are more present and engaged with one task, we are able to more fully experience what we are doing, and will be more attentive to who we are with. This increases our chances of actually enjoying what we are doing. Working to be mindful about being present helps me to find more joy in simple things, like the act of slicing a garden cucumber or playing a game of chess with my ten year old son.
2. Spend More Money on Experiences, Less on Possessions.
Research shows that people tend to get more pleasure from experiences that have an element of social bonding. Occasionally cashing out for experiences, like family vacations, dinners out, concert tickets or museum entrance fees can be a valuable source of happiness. If you budget for, or even pre-pay for these items, you’re likely to experience more happiness. Both kids and adults hold on to these memories longer than material purchases. There is the potential to experience joy when we are experiencing the activity and in the future with our pleasant memories of the event.
3. Do Not Strive For Perfection.
No one is perfect and no one keeps it together 100% of the time. There may be the illusion that perfection is a reachable goal, with social media propagating the highlight reels of friends, family and total strangers. But we all have our ups and downs. Remind yourself that you have limits, and be easy on yourself. Try not to dwell on past experiences or mistakes. When things get tough, reach out for support, and give yourself a break. When you need it, enlist the help of your spouse, family members, close friends, childcare providers or maybe even a health care professional.
Getting support when you need it, it critical to your overall well being.
4. Practice Gratitude.
Find joy in the chaos and work to make it a habit. At the end of the day when everyone is tucked in, try to recall a few things from the day that made you happy. Maybe it was something funny your child said, a rainbow, or a kind gesture from a stranger. Reflect on your blessings. A popular strategy to make practicing gratitude a habit is to start a gratitude journal. Try to reflect on the good things in your life as you are experiencing them as well. Soak in the moments in your life that bring you joy.
5. Slow Down.
When times are tough, I encourage you to slow down. Reflect on your commitments and overall pace of your life. Are you carving enough space to truly experience joy? Often times we can caught up in the whirlwind pace of our modern culture and forget that we have the privilege of making choices that can alleviate stress. Too much of anything, whether that is scheduled activities, work, or volunteering can tip the scales to the point where our daily life feels like running on a hamster wheel. Less can be more. Schedule down time for yourself and with your family. You will be happier.