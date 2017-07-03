10 Podcasts to Keep Your Whole Family Happy

The best part about taking a family vacation is the driving, right? Sigh, I know. Long drives with kids are truly the pits. But, maybe…maybe?… it doesn’t have to be.
I polled parents to get their votes for the best things to listen to while driving with antsy rascals in the back, either audio books or podcasts. My criteria was simple: it has to please my 9-year-old, my tween, and me. Ha, GOOD LUCK, I thought. But, I’m told the titles on this list will fit the bill. I’m taking the challenge!
1. The Vinyl Cafe with Stuart McLean
I grew up with the voice of Stuart McLean on my radio and I was slightly starstruck (but in, like, a totally cool way) when he was one of my professors in journalism school. He passed away this past February and all of Canada mourned. His legacy, The Vinyl Cafe, is a great one. He wrote and told funny stories about Dave’s absurd antics, his wife Morley, their children, friends and neighbours.
The stories are read in front of a live studio audience and the energy between Stuart and the crowd crackles, pulling you in. The show also features live music and true stories sent in by listeners. You will laugh, your kids will laugh, you will grow to love Dave and Morley.
2. The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel
I’m excited about this one. It’s a Peabody Award Winner, was named one of the best podcasts of 2016, and was nominated for a couple of Webbys this year, including best Audio Drama. It’s a serial mystery adventure scripted especially for 8-12 year-olds (and I love YA fiction so, me, too). The website describes it as Goonies meets Spy Kids meets Stranger Things. Episodes are short – most of them clock in at under 15 minutes, with the longest one running 26 minutes – so there’s no chance (less of a chance?) of kids’ miniscule attention span being tested. The podcast is currently in its second season.
3. Tumble
This is labeled as a science podcast for kids. Someone told me it’s like Radiolab for kids so I’m already sold. My tween has the same science nerd inclination that I do so I’m hopeful she’ll be into this. My 9-year-old might be a harder sell, although there is an episode from this June titled ‘The Science of Poop’ so maybe I’ll start there and start strong. Other topics range from the quest for aliens, to dinosaurs, to the science of invisibility. Tumble also Each episode is about 20 minutes long so even if he gets outvoted occasionally, it won’t be too much of a hardship.
4. Short and Curly
(Ok, we need to talk about this name. It’s… not good. My question is do they know it’s slang for pubic hair? Did no one tell them? And if, yes, they do know, then WHY? I’m sorry I brought it up but, really, there was no ignoring it and you all would have been thinking it too. In fact, I doubt anyone ever has heard this podcast name and not made a really confused face.
So, good, now that it’s out there, we can move on. Unless you know the answer to my question(s), in which case you should immediately let me know. Now, on to the actual podcast. Wait, one more question: do I tell my kids what it’s slang for or just feign ignorance so that when they find out elsewhere they think they’re way smarter than me? Ok, now on to the podcast.)
This a podcast about ethics for kids and the topics look awesome. Things like ‘is it ever ok to lie,’ ‘do you have to love your sibling,’ and ‘who should be saved first in a fire?’ Two hosts talk to an ethicist, kids, and some fancy guests like famous musicians or pro athletes. I like the premise of this podcast because of the great lead-ins to interesting conversations with my kids. You know, in case the podcasts run out.
5. We Got This
Two hosts tackle the same-but-different question ever week: which is the Best? For example, which is the best color of the rainbow, the best carnival ride, best movie snack, and so on. This isn’t a kids’ podcast per se but it’s light and fun and there’s no swearing. Not all the topics will be of interest to kids (Best Mel Brooks film for example) so pick and choose based on what you think will get your kids going.
6. Brains On!
This show’s tag line is ‘a podcast for kids and curious adults.’ Each episode is co-hosted by a different kid. The adult host and their mini counterpart ask questions and search for answers. I plan on listening to the episode called ‘The Science of Slime and Why Are We So Obsessed’ because, UGH, the slime obsession this year made me batty. Other topics include things like how engines work and the difference between Monster Trucks and cars, cat behavior and quirks (this one will be enough to get my kids to give it a listen), and Mystery Sounds episodes in which noises are played and you try to guess what it is.
7. Stuff You Missed in History Class
This podcast comes from the people who make How Stuff Works. It takes a look at parts of history that are rarely covered in history class or. On the podcast’s website, you can pick episodes based a huge array of categories: by century, geography, crime, entertainment, LGBTQ right, women’s right, and the list goes on and on. The podcast strives to present a balanced version of events that’s not glossy or biased. Sign me up! I’ve never been quite comfortable swallowing the winners’ versions of history at face value.
8. The Radio Adventures of Dr. Floyd
This podcast goes back to 2004 when it was, technically, not yet a podcast but an internet radio show. It’s wrapped up now but there are eight seasons to listen to. Each one is only about five minutes and tells the adventures of the World’s Most Brilliant Scientist and his nemesis, the evil Dr. Steve. Episodes sneakily impart history lessons and factoids (about Annie Oakley, for example, or George Washington’s teeth). The acting and music is reminiscent of retro cartoons and radio shows which makes it fun for the younger set.
You can download an entire season at a time so it’s easy to load up your car play list.
9. Sawbones
If you’re like me, you love gross body stuff. I’m the type who, the night before I’m going in for surgery, will to watch a YouTube video of said surgery being performed. I’m endlessly fascinated by the things our bodies do and by how we deal with them. While earning my midwifery degree, I loved attending and assisting C-sections, stitching repairs after a vaginal birth, and putting in IVs. So, this podcast is right up my alley. The shows tagline is ‘A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine.’ It takes a look at all the bizarre, silly, and gross ways that ‘medicine’ has been practiced over the years. You’ll laugh, you’ll exclaim, you’ll be amazed and shocked – it’s the best way to learn.
10. Wow in the World
This new podcast from NPR bases topics on on questions that start with ‘why in the world…?’ and takes a look at interesting and wow-worthy things that will interest kids and grown-ups alike. Episode explore things like ‘tooting cows,’ crickets for breakfast, and why hermit crabs look for new shells. Each episode runs about 20 minutes long.