Top Picks: Mothering Natural Toy Guide 2014

The choice wasn’t easy, but we’ve settled on our very best toy picks for the 2014 holiday season based on quality, uniqueness and value. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do! Don’t miss the other categories in this year’s guide or our big toy giveaway! Find them both here.

Talk about a fairy tale! We can’t tell you how much we love this amazing, wooden castle from master craftsman David Smalley of Elves and Angels. Its distinctive design, gorgeous construction, large size and functional drawbridge make it an heirloom quality piece that is well worth the investment. The deluxe set pairs the castle with a full compliment of Fortress Walls. These two items together only increase the imaginative fun that is sure to come from playing with such high quality, made in the USA items!

This gorgeous crane is huge and so well made it sure to provide many years of creative fun. Kids will delight in being able to actually pick up and deliver objects during play! Made in Germany of beechwood.

We’ve been blessed to have reviewed many small dolls over the years here at Mothering, and these amazing little finds are the most gorgeous and well made we have ever seen. The construction is super strong, the materials natural and simple, and the detail astounding. They are a joy to hold and will give any gift giver some serious pride. Each doll is handmade in the US by a talented craftwoman and is a unique work of art. This set is a family of four, with the mom holding a fifth little darling. Look for more examples from this line elsewhere in our guide.

It’s no secret here at Mothering that we love Bamboletta Dolls. Unsurpassed in quality and created from 100% natural materials, these sweeties are handmade by a small team of moms with lots of love and attention. Each lovely girl or boy is a delightfully detailed, truly one of a kind friend with his or her own unique personality. The little ladies are seriously sought after though, so they do sell out very quickly. If you are interested in buying one make sure to visit their website and read their instructions for how to secure a doll.