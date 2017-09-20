Toys ‘R’ Us Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Toys ‘R’ Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late last evening, leaving many who were “Toys ‘R’ Us Kids” wondering what that means right before the holiday season.
You’ve probably heard that mega-toy retailer Toys ‘R’ Us might possibly file for bankruptcy this week, with little retail time before the holiday season is in full swing.
If you’re like me, and can’t get that “I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us Kid…” jingle out of your head when you read that, it sort of feels like an old friend just told you they were very sick.
But, if you’re also like me, and have lots of toys to buy for birthdays through the year and of course for the holiday season, you’re not all that surprised.
While Toys ‘R’ Us/ Babies ‘R’ Us stores are staples of the toy and baby industry, the sad reality is that online retail shopping is growing more and more, especially as retailers are finally seeing that busy moms depend on websites that offer what they want at the prices they need, without having to drag their kids up and down the toy aisles as they beg for every toy.
And speaking of websites…theirs isn’t the easiest to use. When competing against the easy as one-click/two-day shopping sites of Amazon or Walmart, it just isn’t my go-to site anymore. I’m guessing I am not alone.
In an article in USA Today earlier this year, the CEO of Toys ‘R’ Us, David Brandon, said that it took them a bit longer to understand that customers today are looking more and more for online purchasing. While it’s fun to take your little to spend some birthday money, the reality is that moms are looking for gifts, and most often not with their kids. Shopping needs to be easy and often Toys ‘R’ Us is anything but that.
Brandon also said that their site’s registry, which many look to utilize through Babies ‘R’ Us, offered no subscription for things like diapers or baby food. (This subscription exists for Walmart, Target and Amazon.)
If really honest, many consumers are disgruntled with many companies that offer price matching (like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, etc.) because their website prices often are better than in-store. Toys ‘R’ Us is notorious for this, and a major reason I get aggravated with them. The last thing any toy store wants is to aggravate a mom.
And while there is nothing really like being able to walk the aisles and seeing what’s out there, the reality of shopping today is that brick and mortar stores are falling way to more online shopping. Insiders believe that if/when Toys ‘R’ Us files for bankruptcy to reduce its significant debt (over $5 billion) it may retain the option of being more an online presence as they close the many locations they currently have open.
The company has hired attorneys Kirkland & Ellis to restructure the massive debt, and hope that taking care of this issue with planning and activation will give the vendors Toys ‘R’ Us needs to ensure a successful holiday season the confidence they need to continue working with them.
Brandon said in a statement that the filing will mark a new era for the retailer, with an infusion loan from J.P.Morgan Chase and other lenders helping to sustain them through the holiday season, and allow them to continue business as usual in stores and on the newly launched websites.