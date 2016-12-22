Tired of Selfies? Tree of Life “Brelfies” Growing in Popularity

A creative way to celebrate and normalize breastfeeding, the photo-editing app PicsArt lets you make “brelfies,” (breastfeeding selfies). Share yours on social media with the hashtag #TreeOfLife.
Several months ago, I wrote about the art of breastfeeding.
I believe this beautiful and natural act is nothing shy of a work of art. The first latch. The last latch. And all the hilarious, frustrating and wonderful times in between.
The photo-editing app PicsArt has recently turned social media feeds everywhere into a glorious gallery of this art via “brelfies,” (a.k.a breastfeeding selfies), adorned with the hashtag #TreeOfLife. The gorgeous images are yet another creative way to celebrate and normalize breastfeeding. They are also a wonderful platform in which to connect and share with other parents who are breastfeeding too—I have read that many of these edited images are being given as gifts!
When asked what inspired her to create her own tree of life image, a fellow mama friend of mine commented:
“I wanted to join the chorus of women around the world celebrating the gift and magic of breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is not always easy, and this is a great visual reminder of how worthwhile it is. When I look at the picture I’m reminded of the connection I share with my daughter, even if it isn’t always this explicit. It is both powerful and humbling to think of myself as the roots she is growing from.”
She also mentioned that this portrait gave her the confidence to share her first “brelfie” on social media!
In case you were wondering about the symbolism behind “The Tree of Life,” I found several interpretations and meanings (to name a few):
- Nourishment (through the tree’s branches)
- Roots/ Ancestry (and the connection to Mother Earth and Father Sun)
- Fruit / Posterity (the future)
- Communication
- Connection
- Healing
- Growth
- Wisdom
- Love
- Fertility