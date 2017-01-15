Trump’s Vaccine Panel Pick Not A Bridge

If President-elect Donald Trump appoints Robert Kennedy Jr. to head a new federal Vaccine Safety Panel, the rift between the sides of the childhood vaccination debate will not come any closer together.
I vaccinate my kids, but I have a lot of friends who choose not to, and I’m okay with that. What’s important to me is informed choice, that whatever decision a parent makes regarding vaccinating or really anything is based off of knowing all the information of given choices before selecting one.
There are different reasons why parents choose not to vaccinate their children, and among the most controversial is the claim that vaccinations are associated with the onset of autism.
While there is no accepted scientific evidence showing this association — the “definitive” Wakefield study now called a fraud — there is anecdotal experience that something happened during the appointment when the affected child received the vaccinations. There are theories on the cause of autism being a complex interaction between certain genetic predispositions and an environmental trigger, perhaps viral infections, metabolic imbalances, or chemical exposure particularly encountered prenatally.
Since so many parents insist that something happened to trip the autism trigger at their child’s vaccination appointment, I also wonder about the effects of stress and injection pain on a child who may be genetically predisposed to developing autism, but this is not a leading theory.
Naturally, parents of children whose onset of autistic symptoms occurred after a round of vaccinations are going to at least associate that experience — if not also the vaccines themselves — with their child’s condition. And, really, who can blame them? If that was my experience, I would likely have the same stance.
On the flip side of this is that concerns with vaccinations has led to a sizable portion of our youngest generation not receiving vaccinations, which has been blamed on a resurgence of pathogens that were previously well-controlled, indicated by local outbreaks of pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, and even polio.
Clearly, there are two distinct sides to the issue of vaccinating.
It can be difficult to bridge any two sides of an issue with the size of rift that’s between those who choose to vaccinate and those who don’t. There have been tries, even some really good ideas to find a middle ground, such as an alternative vaccination schedule promoted by pediatrician Dr. Robert Sears, MD, author of The Autism Book and The Vaccine Book.
But his attempt at finding a middle ground has been lambasted in medical circles that insist on drawing a hard line against anti-vaxxers. This response to Sears’ proposal, however — like what happens in bedsharing discussions — only widens the rift rather than bring everyone to the same table. It’s unfortunate, especially with the blow-up that’s happened since last summer’s suggestion to mandate childhood vaccinations. Those who choose not to vaccinate see this hint of a mandate as a violation of rights, and rightly so.
I say this as a parent who does choose to vaccinate but who also values my personal rights to choose to do so, and therefore I value your personal rights if you choose to not vaccinate.
Now that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed politician Robert Kennedy Jr, a known proponent of the controversial vaccine-autism link, to head a new federal Vaccine Safety Panel — at least according to Kennedy, as Trump’s team later said Kennedy is only being considered — I can’t imagine that rift between the sides of the childhood vaccination debate coming any closer together. Kennedy is not the bridge we need to resolve or compromise this debate. He is not a bridge at all. He is one of the sides on either side of the chasm between.
Trump never hid the fact during his presidential campaign that he is a follower of the vaccine-autism theory, so really no one should be surprised by this possibility that he would appoint a like-minded person to head a panel on vaccine safety. But will it really be helpful, or just add more to the controversy?
I can’t see where it’d be helpful to have anyone on either side of the vaccine safety rift leading such a panel — the chairperson has to be someone who has expressed an interest in middle ground work. I’m not saying Sears would be a good pick, but someone like him whose perspective is able to see both sides of the issue and connect dots in a way that creates a flexible compromise, bringing the sides closer together rather than trying to force the other side to a rigidly biased position.
And while we’re on the subject of appropriate panel leads, I’d also suggest choosing a chair who is a medical professional — not a politician. Politicians are experts at politics, supposedly — not medical science that requires specialized degrees and years of field experience to master their skills set. For those who do support Kennedy in this Vaccine Safety Panel role, I fear that he just won’t be taken seriously by the medical and research community, which will likely fight tooth-and-nail to not implement any recommendations that come out of the panel, only widening the rift ever more.
No, we need a bridge — someone who can mediate and still be supported by the mainstream medical community, with the goal of finding a working solution rather than forcing a mandate. Who would that be? I don’t know, but not Kennedy.