How Does Withdrawal of Trans Protections Impact Our Children?

In February of this year, the Trump administration withdrew the Obama-era protections for transgender students across the country.
I live in North Carolina, where it has been exactly one year since HB2 — the law better known as the “bathroom bill” designed to target transgender people — has passed. As a North Carolinian, it’s frustrating not only that this discriminatory bill was passed in the first place, but that a year later it is still in effect despite costing the state millions of dollars, thousands of jobs, several high-profile events, and our reputation as a place where people are friendly and everyone is welcome.
I’ve always believed that North Carolina is a place where we look out for our neighbors, but some of us have forgotten that trans people are our neighbors too; and not just in North Carolina, but all over the United States. Trans rights are human rights, and everyone deserves to live with dignity, safety and respect. That is something we should all care about, regardless of gender identity.
I spoke with Kristen K. Collier, an educator, writer, and advocate for transgender rights, to help explain what exactly this revocation of protections means, what the long-term impact will be, and why we should all care about trans rights:
Q: What is the impact of Trump’s revocation of protections for trans kids in schools? What does it do exactly?
In mid-February, when the Justice and Education departments of the Trump administration reversed the Obama administration’s guidance that protected the rights of transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms that matched their gender identities, the lives and education of these youth were put at risk.
The Trump administration’s reversal packs a potentially long term impact because it shifted a Supreme Court case and causes upset to the current trajectory toward acceptance and support of trans people. The reversal of the guidance is painful enough for transgender students in states where they are expected to use the bathroom opposite of the gender identity, but the long-term implications of this reversal are particularly dark.
A trans teen named Gavin Grimm has long been fighting the Gloucester County School Board for his right to use the bathroom that corresponds with his gender identity (his sex assigned at birth was female), and his case had found its way into the Supreme Court after the Fourth Circuit Court leaned into the Obama administration’s interpretation of the Educational Amendment Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in schools that receive federal funds.
The Obama administration’s guidance stated that gender-identity discrimination falls under the umbrella of sex discrimination, a matter that has been debated since Title IX passed in 1972.
The Supreme Court sent Gavin Grimm’s case back to the Fourth Circuit Court for further consideration “in light of the guidance document issued” by Trump’s administration last month. This means that clarification in Title IX about whether sex discrimination includes gender-identity discrimination will likely be a long time coming.
Without the guidance set in place by the Obama administration, it is legal for states and local school districts to establish educational policies that discriminate against transgender youth, including their rights in regards to using the bathrooms that are safest for them to use.
Not all states discriminate in this way, but for youth living in states and districts that do discriminate, using the restroom can be unsafe and potentially life-threatening.
The U.S Transgender Survey reported in 2015 that one in 10 trans people had been asked to leave public restrooms, 12 percent had been harassed, one percent physically attacked, and one percent sexually assaulted, while there is no documented case of a transgender person ever perpetrating such an attack.
Half the people surveyed avoided restrooms altogether, and eight percent said they’d experienced a urinary tract infection because of holding their urine.
Trans people make up at least 0.6 percent of our population, and I feel very sad to think of the suffering of trans youth on a day-to-day basis as they struggle to meet their basic needs while their legislators hold rigidly to laws that do not afford human rights for all.
Q: What other sorts of issues do trans people, children and teens in particular, deal with?
Discrimination does not only happen in the bathroom. Imagine trying to get onto the girl’s soccer team in high school when you have a body that looks as feminine as Jazz Jennings.
More petite than most of her female peers, Jennings’ parents have long supported her living in the gender she identifies as, though they initially thought they’d given birth to a son.
Likewise, Mack Beggs, a trans boy and junior in his Texas high school, recently won the girl’s state wrestling championship despite his male physique, prescriptive treatment of testosterone, and preference to wrestle boys.
These moments of jaw-dropping controversy highlight the quandary trans kids find themselves in. Their participation in the most basic of social activities is questioned and often ridiculed when the activities are divided along gender lines.
Add to these trials the more subtle and insidious cultural norms that question your existence if you don’t fall into the accepted gender binary: boys and girls, sit here on the carpet; form two lines — boys on the left, girls on the right; girls will go to the library first, then the boys will have a turn. Even educational “sex” talks are typically divided by gender.
Where do kids go when their body doesn’t match the gender their minds tell them they are? Where do they go if they feel both male and female? Where do the 2% of our population that is intersex (both male and female biologically) sit when the genders are divided? These are real time problems that affect youth self esteem, acceptance, safety, and learning daily.
There is rarely a day that trans youth don’t notice that their very being is contrary to the norm, and often they are just out of luck when it comes to fitting in or finding a restroom they can use safely.
Is it any wonder that the 2015 transgender survey revealed one in six transgender students were forced to leave school because of harassment and discrimination? That 40 percent of trans people surveyed had attempted suicide, compared to the national average of five percent?
My former husband (and current female parenting partner) did not realize she was transgender until she was in her forties, because her home town in rural Wyoming failed to recognize that some people’s gender identities don’t match their sex assigned at birth. Trans people didn’t exist. Think of that.
She couldn’t understand why her male identity felt like a lie. She tried to embrace being a man and became a Marine. She tried to escape it in alcoholism. She married and became a father. Then she learned that transgender people do exist with evidence across 22 scientific disciplines that there’s a biological basis for it.
She realized there was a reason she wanted to wear her sister’s clothes. By that time, our cultural lack of acceptance for the normal variation that includes transgender people had adversely affected me and our two children as well.
Why did my parenting partner and best friend have to wait so long to be supported in her mental and physical health and well-being? Couldn’t we support all people in living their truths at a younger age and forego unnecessary suffering?
Q: How can we support trans kids? How does a supportive school environment affect trans kids? All kids?
A supportive school environment does not assume a gender binary. It speaks to youth or students instead of boys and girls. It has all-gender bathroom options and allows students to use the bathrooms that best fit their gender identity.
Everyone should be supported in living according to their gender identity, regardless of sex assigned at birth. Identity is an internal awareness and no one can decide it for another person.
Some youth identify as male and female together or neither binary at all. A supportive school environment upholds that this gender fluidity is within the range of natural diversity that happens across species and millennia in recorded human history.
A school environment that supports youth of all gender identities naturally supports all students better because it helps kids who aren’t transgender to understand that not everyone is reliably male and female based on their birth certificates. Children accept this more quickly than adults because they have the least to lose. They haven’t yet had to fight for or against what those labels imply for them.
We all suffer from the limitations that gender stereotypes place upon us, and shifting our focus away from gender is a way to shake off some of that heavy baggage.
As an educator, I’ve had to question the value of ever keeping the male and female boxes on student information forms. Who or what does that information serve? It offers me only preconceived notions of that student’s personality, interests, and abilities.
These assumptions get in the way of educators like me seeing the true potential of their students, and the teachers set the tone for how students see one another.
Kristin K. Collier is an educator and writer from Eugene, OR. She has been teaching Compassionate Communication since 2004. Her words have appeared in The Sun magazine, and her poetry is a frontispiece for Michael and Kathleen O’Neal Gear’s People of the Sea. Housewife: Home-remaking in a Transgender Marriage is available on Amazon and at all major bookstores.
