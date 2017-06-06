Try These 3 Fun Science Activities With Your Kids

Summer vacation is just around the corner, but it doesn’t mean your children have to stop learning. It’ll be the perfect time for them to try these (fun!) science projects.
1. Build A Solar Oven
One way to teach your child about the power of the sun and heat is to build a solar oven. All you need is a pizza box, aluminum foil, box cutter, permanent market, Elmer’s glue, plastic wrap, black construction paper, and tape.
The process is very simple. You are going to use the foil to reflect the sun’s rays to cook the food inside of the box, which has a hole cut on the top. Over the top of the hole, you place the plastic cling wrap across the hole.
Our family tried this little science experiment, and it fascinated our children! It sparked their interest about the power of the sun. We used it to cook smores, pizza and heat up sandwiches. Surprisingly, the solar oven lasted most of the summer, so it was a great project to entertain the kids.
2. DIY Space Rocket
Do you have a space obsessed child? If so, you need to make a homemade rocket ship with vinegar and baking soda. The first step is to find a suitable bottle. You can use a water or soda bottle. Using tape, attach four pencils to the bottle. They help to keep the bottle stabilized.
Next, fill up 1/3 of the bottle with white vinegar. Then, put two tablespoons of baking soda in the middle of a paper towel. Roll it up and twist the sides, so the baking soda doesn’t fall out. Put the paper towel inside and add a cork to the bottom of the bottle.
Shake the bottle gently and wait for it to explode. In our experience, the bottle easily goes ten to 20 feet in the air. Make sure you don’t do it inside! This experiment is meant for outside. Your kids will want to do it again!
3. Grow Your Own Rock Candy
This science experiment takes time and patience. The end results are worth it. Who doesn’t love rock candy? It may not be the healthiest treat, but kids love it. Chances are you have most of the items you need for this at home.
The process takes adult help to heat up the sugar and water mixture. Within a week, you will have your sticks of rock candy. It may not seem like a science lesson, but it truly is! To encourage learning, use this time to talk about evaporation. There is science behind rock candy!
These are just three different science activities you can do this summer. The options are endless, and you are encouraging the love of learning in your children.