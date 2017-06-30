Eco-Friendly 4th Of July Crafts For Kids

America’s big birthday celebration is here, and there are lots of fun things you and your littles can do to celebrate with a bang!
We love these craft ideas for their creativity and their thoughtful attempts to be good stewards of resources using recycled or natural products!
1. Eco-Friendly Firecrackers
Our friends at Crafting A Green World shared the most adorable recycled ‘firecrackers’ you’ll ever see! Using recycled toilet tissue tubes (I always save ours in a bag for projects such as these!) and some simple colors (red, white and blue, of course!) your children can easily craft their own flameless firecrackers that can dress up any picnic table! I love the idea of reusing old sweaters for the felting as well!
2. Tin-Can Luminaries
These may take more involvement from you, but they are such neat products that can be used year after year — you’ll totally love the effort. I honest-to-goodness looked at this craft and thought, “WAY too complicated!” but Crafts For All Seasons gave a tip (the frozen water!) that I’d never known before to make it easy peasy. Perfect for some ambiance as your family gets ready to watch the night light up with fireworks!
3. Fireworks Paintings
I love paint. I can’t lie. I know it can get messy, and I know it is usually involved, but I love being able to pull out creations year after year, especially seasonally, to enrich legacy in my son and to have tangible pieces of his growth in the most adorable ways.
This easy project from Happiness Is Homemade uses those toilet paper tubes I told you I always keep around for some fabulous artwork! I do these on canvases so they keep better for annual display, and I love the creativity and excitment I see coming from my son as he ‘designs!’
4. Red, White and Blue Containers.
Motherhood on a Dime shares a neat way to reuse old milk or juice containers to create what we use as patriotic planters (though you could easily use these adorable containers for just about anything you wanted). Your littles will strengthen fine motor skills painting the sticks, and then if you use them like planters, you’ve got an entire life-cycle lesson just waiting to happen! Or, you could venture to your local nursery for some pretty patriotic pansies or petunias!
5. 4th of July Yarn and Wood Star.
This project from Eighteen25 is the most labor intensive, but it is such a cool project, and again makes such a great showing year after year! It also works on fine motor skill development, as well as patience (I love teaching that good things take hard work but pay off!) and you can dress it up after with some fun sparklies or garland. Once your child has done the wrapping of the yarn, trust me — there’ll be a sense of pride in accomplishment — which goes hand in hand with the values our forefathers brought to this birthday country!