Twin Sisters Give Birth to Baby Boys On the Same Day!

They say that twins share an undeniable and unbreakable bond. Two sisters from New Jersey decided to hammer that point home by giving birth to baby boys, at the exact same hospital, on the exact same day!

There are twin bonds, and then there are twin bonds! Two sisters, Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham of Toms River, New Jersey, have that kind of bond! Not only did the twins find out that that they were each pregnant on the same day (yep, for real), but they also found out they were having a boy on the same day when they had a reveal celebration together.

It doesn’t end there — the sisters were due to give birth on the same exact day, April 22.

The sisters saw the same physicians at their Ob practice, and toward the end of their pregnancies, were even attending checkup appointments together. When both of the moms-to-be went past their due dates, they and their doctors decided to induce, and you guessed it…they were induced on the same day.

They were in rooms right beside each other at their hospital, Ocean View Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Danielle said that having the rooms right next to each other was really great because they were able to have their friends and family be close for both women, and not have to miss anything. Grant says she and her sister have always loved doing things together, but even they know how rare the coincidental timing of their sons’ births was!

Grant’s son Roman was born first at 11:42 a.m. and his first cousin Aaron entered the world fewer than four hours later. The sisters told ABC News that they are so excited to be able to raise them together, and that they imagine their babies will be best friends. Living six miles away from each other, the sisters plan to celebrate their birthdays and their sons’ birthdays together for many, many years!

In fact, they have a joke that when they look for houses to buy, they’ll look for ones that are next door to each other!

Having both of her daughters in labor together, next door was great for the twins’ mom, who would go back and forth between the sisters’ rooms and text each other with updates. That way, the sisters could be involved with each others’ births as well.

They are thrilled to have been able to experience the joyous births together, but laugh that things may get expensive for the families as they expect they may be buying things in doubles for many years to come!