This Unlikely Duo Will Make You Go ‘Aww’

Octopuses don’t have a reputation for being the cuddliest of creatures, but for premature babies in hospitals across Denmark, they feel just like home.
In 2013 a group of volunteers started crocheting toy octopuses to donate to preemies in local neonatal intensive care units (NICU). It was the beginning of the Octo Project, which now donates to 16 hospitals across Denmark. Their volunteers have received requests from around the world to help get the project off the ground in more than 15 other countries including the U.S.A.
Why octopuses? The tentacles remind wee babies of their umbilical cord and their time in the womb. They often clutch the tentacles while they sleep, mimicking what they would do in the womb. Unless you have a heart of concrete, you’re probably thinking, ‘awwww.’
As an added bonus, the toys also deter babies from pulling at the monitors and tubes they are hooked up to.
The octopuses are crocheted from 100% premium cotton so they can be washed regularly at high temperature for infection control. They are also sterilized before being given to the babies.
Though the trend has taken off in Denmark, not all hospitals have embraced the tentacled toys. One hospital in Sweden became so inundated and overwhelmed with octopuses that they issued a ban on the creatures. The hospital expressed concern that cloth toys can harbor bacteria and would require daily washing, something the hospital says it does not have the resources for.
Want to make your own adorable octo? Find the pattern here: http://mynomadhome.com/octopus-for-a-preemie-osmiorniczka-dla-wczesniaka/
If you’d like to get your own local Octo Project off the ground, the founders of the original group are happy to chat with you.