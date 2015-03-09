The Urge for Another Baby

This post was written by a mom who would like to remain anonymous.

I have five children, and five children is a lot in these modern times. Five children means a larger car, a hard and expensive time booking holiday accommodation and mountains of washing and food. It means four school lunches to pack each morning and busy nights driving children to soccer and ballet and swimming lessons.

Five children also means lots of love, lots of fun and lots of friends, as we connect into the little social circles each child makes his or her own.

When people first discover I have five children, their eyebrows shoot up and they exclaim their amazement/admiration/wonder. Then comes the inevitable next question: ‘So are you going to have any more?’ I can barely get through one day without being asked this, biting back the urge to reply – “Isn’t five enough?!”

My eldest child is fifteen, the youngest two. And since the birth of my youngest my answer to this question has been a pretty solid ‘NO’. Life is busy, very busy, and I feel full up with all that I do in my role as ‘mom’. I have recently begun a small business, through which I am discovering a new part of myself and enjoying that kind of recognition that money brings.

And yet.

I always wanted six children. I adore having a large family – the busyness, the bustle, and the organisational challenges on which I thrive. I love being a witness and chaperone as my children grow into themselves. And for fifteen years, as one baby weans at age two or so, the next baby is welcomed into our hearts and soon after into our arms. You could say that birthing and rearing babies has been my career: I began at 23 and now it is the thing I know best how to do.

Now that my youngest is almost weaned I find myself standing at a crossroads. My mind can think of a million reasons why our family should be complete as it is now. But my heart and my body yearn for another baby: an urge that feels as though it comes from the deepest part of me, an urge over which I have no power.

After so many years of being in the pregnancy, birth and breastfeeding cycle I sometimes wonder if my body is now hardwired this way, caught on a loop. Or is having another baby the easy thing to do, the comfortable choice? Nudging my business along and stepping out into the world as a professional would be the most challenging thing I could do in life right now – it is the area holding the most potential for self growth.

My husband is not keen for another baby, and now that our youngest is a toddler life has become that little bit easier. We can go out at night. We can take on more commitments and begin to work more purposefully toward our goals. We are enjoying the extra freedom, I am enjoying it. Then there is the financial pressure of another mouth to feed, and the social pressure that looks down on large families as the resources of our planet are gradually stretched.

But my heart, and that urge that flicks on like a switch but feels impossible to switch off. I am between a rock and a hard place – scared to rock the boat and the balance we have achieved by giving into my deep yearnings, and scared that I will one day be living with regret about not following my heart.

Until I have clarity in both mind and heart, I take it one day at a time. I nuzzle next to my girls at bedtime, drinking in their present-ness and purity. I take a moment, each day, to count my blessings, the beautiful children I already have who bring so much light to my life.

Image by: sabianmaggy