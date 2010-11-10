User Agreement

Mothering’s Mission

Mothering is a community for exploring and celebrating the philosophy of natural family living. This philosophy includes the ideas of instinctual and responsive parenting, sustainable living, and parental autonomy. Mothering was founded by mothers on the premise that parents are experts in regards to their own families. In the spirit of informed consent, we examine unexplored sides of an issue, including controversial subjects, in an effort to give mothers all the possible information available. Ultimately, natural family living is about finding what is natural for a parent when unimpeded by social pressure. Mothering’s vision is to provide parents with the information and inspiration to make the best choices for their families and empower them to claim their personal authority as a parent. This is further emphasized in our Web Statement of Purpose.

General Conduct

Mothering aims to be a welcoming environment to discuss subjects pertaining to and surrounding natural family living. We appreciate that members come to our community at different places in their parenting journey and one of our goals is to welcome and educate new members. With that in mind, we expect our members to keep conversations civil and on topic, and uphold the integrity and diversity of the community. We value the honest and supportive exchange of ideas and opinions, and we ask that members avoid negative characterizations and generalizations about others. Examples and calm explanation are more useful than condemnation of ideas that differ from Mothering’s philosophies.

Posting Rules

Attacking or Name Calling

Hate posts and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Treat others as you would want to be treated. Attacking someone to provoke a negative response is not allowed. We ask that you post with a “no namecalling, no attacking, no insulting remarks” understanding. Discuss the topics, not the person or people.

Hate Speech

We do not tolerate hate speech in any form. This includes but is not limited to racist slang terms, hateful comments based on skin color or background, religious bashing or intolerance, gay or trans bashing, sexist material, sizeism, ableism, faith-based prejudicial statements, derogatory remarks, and all jokes in poor taste.

Trolling and Agenda Posting

We are all entitled to our opinions, including those that are negative about a topic. But if you are knowingly or purposely posting to incite negativity and anger from the community, you will be removed. If your posting behavior shows an agenda-based motive serving only to argumentativly debate with community members you will be removed.

Profanity

Offensive language is unacceptable and your post will be removed.

Advertising & Solicitation

Advertiser membership to use your signature for advertising purposes and a business avatar. If you are interested in other forms of advertising please contact Posting to promote your products, services or website in a discussion is not acceptable. You may become anto use your signature for advertising purposes and a business avatar. If you are interested in other forms of advertising please contact [email protected]

Pornography & Sexually Explicit Content

Posting of pornographic images or sexually suggestive content is not allowed. Discussions of sexual issues are hosted in the Sex Talk forum.

Piracy

We don’t allow linking to or giving information about any site that distributes illegal software or media or otherwise encouraging software or media piracy.

Questionable Content

The Mothering community stands strongly against pro-spanking advocacy, routine infant circumcision, mandatory vaccination, and harsh sleep training, including “crying it out”. Please keep this in mind when you post. A few other things we don’t allow: material that is knowingly false, defamatory, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, racist, sexist, homophobic. profane, sexually oriented, threatening, or invasive of a person’s privacy. While we do host discussion of some topics that are a criminal offense in some locations, we permit these discussions for the sake of debate and exchange of opinion and information. We reserve the right to remove any posts that we feel are a legal liability for Mothering.

