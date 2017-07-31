Utah Home Birth Rate Double National Average

A new report from the Department of Health shows that women in Utah are choosing home births at a rate double the national average.
Home births have become increasingly popular over the last two decades, with some states more supportive than others. According to the CDC, the number of births occurring outside a hospital in the United States has been trending up since 2004. In fact, out-of-hospital births increased from 1.26% in 2011 to 1.36% in 2012. In 2012, close to 54,000 U.S. women chose to birth either at home or at a birthing center.
A report from the Utah Department of Health analyzed data from 200,000 births over a three-year period from 2010 and 2013. The report revealed that 2.12% of Utah woman are choosing to birth at home. This is double the U.S. average, which sits at around 1%.
When adjusted for population, Utah has the highest birth rate in the United States, at 17.6 births per 1,000 people. Utah is home to a handful of birthing centers, which helps to increase the out-of-hospital birth rate to 2.7%.
The demographics of the Utah women birthing at home tend to be educated, aged 35 or older, and married. These statistics are interesting given that women over the age of 35 are considered “high risk” by conventional medical standards.
Some experts speculate that the high number of home births in Utah is related number of large Mormon families in the state. However, there is insufficient data on the number of Mormons birthing at home.
The safety of home births has always been a polarizing issue. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Midwifery and Women’s Health examined the records of 17,000 women who birthed at home and found that home births presented no increased risk for mom or baby. However, many medical experts disagree.
What medical experts and midwives can agree on is that home births are best planned for low-risk pregnancies.