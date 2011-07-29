Vaccine Flexible Pediatricians

Looking for a pediatrician who will respect your wishes when choosing what vaccinations to take, if any? Here’s a community-created list that should be of help.
Do you know a practitioner who is vaccine-flexible? Send an email to administrator@mothering.com and we’ll place him/her as a featured practitioner. 

 

 

ALABAMA

 

ALASKA

 

 

ARIZONA

Jessica Mitchell, N.D.
Southwest Naturopathic Medical Center
8010 E. McDowell Rd, Suite 111
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 970-0000
Provides Vaccination information and administration of most but not all vaccines.

Craig Stellpflug, N.D.C.
Healing Pathways Medical Clinic
2133 E Warner Rd, Suite 102
Tempe, AZ 85284
(480) 699- 7400

I called and spoke with the receptionist, he verfied they were vaccine flexible.

 

Eugene Lu, M.D.

AR Pediatric Clinic

500 S University Ave Ste 200

Little RockAR 72205

(501) 664-4117

 

 

ARKANSAS

 

CALIFORNIA

Deirdre Bernard-Pearl
1152-A Solano Avenue
Albany, CA 94706
510.520.7337l
drpearl@eastbayintegrativepediatrics.com

 

Donna C. Ruiz, M.D.
Whole Child Wellness
1601 El Camino Real, Ste 101
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-5437

http://www.wholechildwellness.com/faq.htm#6

 

 

Dr. Elisa Song

Whole Child Wellness

1601 El Camino Real
Suite 101
Belmont, CA 94002

(650) 595-5437

 

Dr. Simon Barker
Dr. Daniel Brousseau
Paracelsus Natural Family Health Center, Inc.
740 N Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
(626) 794 4668

http://www.paracelsusla.com/

 

 

Sears Pediatrics and Family Medicine
26933 “A” Camino De Estrella
Capistrano Beach, CA 92629
(949) 493-5437

 

John Oberholtzer,

Sutter Pediatrics

Davis, CA

(530) 750 5959

 

Michael Aufdemberg, M.D.
4902 Irvine Center Dr., Suite 106
Irvine, CA 92604
(949) 786-5437

 

Thomas Lin, M.D.
Board-Certified Pediatrician
DAN! Physician
4634 Barranca Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92604
(949) 681-0777

http://www.irvinekidsmd.com/Children_s_Vaccines_.html

 

Lauren Feder, M.D.
Pediatrics and Homeopathy
6399 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 401
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 651-4454

 

Jane Morton, MD
Burgess Pediatrics
401 Burgess Drive, Suite C
Menlo Park, CA 94025
(650) 321-9555

http://www.burgesspediatrics.com/resources.html

 

Jay Gordon, MD

901 Montana Avenue

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 393-9784

http://drjaygordon.com/

 

Julia Getzelman, M.D.
GetzWell Pediatrics
1701 Church Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 826-1701

http://getzwell.com/services/

 

Jasmeet Gill, M.D.
504 S. Sierra Madre Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91107
(626) 795-8811

 

 

Dr Kelly Burke, DO

Sacramento, CA

916-285-8100

 

Paul Horowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P.

 

Daphne Horowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P.
Discovery Pediatrics, Inc.
27420 Tourney Rd. Suite 150
Valencia, CA 91355
Phone: 661.259.8999

http://www.discoverypeds.com/index.htm

 

COLORADO

 

Lila Rosenthal, M.D.
Family Practice
1155 Alpine Ave. Suite 230
Boulder, CO 80304
(303) 557-6274

http://www.myfamilydoctorboulder.com/our-services/

 

 

Roy Steinbock, MD

75 Manhattan Drive – Suite 4

Boulder, CO 80303

303 318 4102 (voice)

DrRoy@MindfulPediatrics.com

http://www.mindfulpediatrics.com/

 

Dr Baumgartner in Boulder Co

2750 Broadway, Boulder, Co

303-440-3000

http://www.bouldermedicalcenter.com/providers/baumgartnerr.php

 

Dr Paul Berger

Boulder Holistic Medicine

805 S Broadway, Suite 103

Boulder, CO 80305

303 269 2560

http://www.boulderholisticmedicalcenter.org/

 

Pediatric Pathways
Adam Huff, MD
Joe Marceny, MD
6909 S Holly Circle #150
Centennial, CO 80112
303.694.2323

http://www.pediatricpathways.com/philosophy.html

 

 

Partners in Pediatrics
North Office
919 Jasmine Street
Denver, CO 80220
(303) 388-4256
South Office
9785 Maroon Circle, #G104
Englewood, CO, 80112
(303) 779-1172

http://www.partnersinpediatrics.com/index.php?s=13177

 

Pakhi Chaudhuri, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Durango
1199 Main Ave., Suite 205
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 259-7337

http://www.paofdurango.com/faqt.html

 

Melissa Coomes
New West Physicians
11550 Sheridan Blvd.
Westminster, CO 80031
303-469-6000

 

Dr Huff and Marceny

Pediatric Pathways

6909 South Holly Circle
Centennial, CO 80112
Phone: 303.694.2323

http://www.pediatricpathways.com/

 

CONNECTICUT

Preferred Pediatrics

Diana Lopusny, MD

88 Noble Avenue, Suite 101

Milford, CT 06460

203-874-2800

www.preferredpediatricsofct.com

 

Dr. Friedman

Southington, CT

860-621-5500

 

Winsted Pediatrcis

Dr Mohammed Khera

115 Spencer St

Winsted, CT 06098

860-738-0400

http://local.yahoo.com/info-10528043-khera-mohammad-s-md-winsted-pediatrics-winsted

 

DELAWARE

 

FLORIDA

 

David Berger, M.D.
Wholistic Pediatrics
3341 W Bearss Avenue
Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 960-3415

http://www.wholisticpeds.com/default.asp?cid=956655663&n1=12

 

Richard Rodriguez, M.D.
Sunshine Pediatrics of Central Florida
210 Lookout Place
Maitland, FL 32751
(407) 215-0400
(407) 215-0402

http://www.mysunshinepediatrics.com/vaccine.htm

 

Vinita Kiluk
USF Physician’s Group
17 Davis Blvd suite 100
Tampa, fl 33606
 
Dr. Denise Punger
COQUELET & PUNGER FAMILY MEDICINE P.A.
4640 South 25th, ST 
Fort Pierce, Florida, 34981
772-466-8884
http://twofloridadocs.com/

 

GEORGIA

 

Dr. Vicki Knight-Mathis

DV Pediatrics Address: 2920 Marietta HWY Suite142
Canton, Georgia 30114
Phone: 770-704-0057 Fax: 770-704-0223
 
Dr. Jill Dickerson
PAPP Clinic
15 Cavender St
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-6616 (Office)
 

Dr. Dana Hogan

Sunshine Pediatrics

1160 Capital Avenue, Suite 105

Market Center

Watkinsville, Ga 30677

 

http://sunshine-pediatrics.com/

 

 

 

HAWAII

IDAHO

ILLINOIS

 

Doctors Gina Schunemann, DO or Catherine Plonka, MD

Ravenswood Family Practice

4600 N Ravenswood

Chicago, IL

(773)561-7500

 

Dr. Paul Schattauer

Medical Arts Building
715 Lake Street
Suite 302
Oak Park, IL 60301

Phone number: (708)851-2108

Fax number: 888-789-8402

Email: drpaul@thegreenmedicalpractice.com

http://www.thegreenmedicalpractice.com/

 

Dr. Kori Feldman
Integrative Family Health
4727 Willow Springs Rd. Unit 3S
La Grange, IL 60525
Phone: (708) 482-1099
Fax: (708) 482-0335

 

Dr. Karen Federici

Family First Physicians

559 Pearson Dr.

Genoa, IL  60135

815-784-6300

http://familyfirstdocs.com/

 

INDIANA

Dr. Alicyn Robb

Dr. Christy Boccone

 

IOWA

KANSAS

Dr. Thomas Marcellino

Mt. oread Family Practice

3510 Clinton Pkwy

Lawrence KS

 

 

Wamego Family Health Center 
Dr. Roland Darey, M.D
711 Genn Drive 
Wamego, KS 66547 
785-456-6288

http://www.via-christi.org/wamegofamilyhealthcare

 

 

KENTUCKY

Dr. Laura White (Future Hope Pediatrics)

140 Stonecrest Rd #101 Shelbyville, KY 40065

(502) 633-6411

 

LOUISIANA

Terrell, Dr. William
Pediatric Medicine
71107 HWY 21
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 893-2580
 

 

MAINE

 

MARYLAND

MASSACHUSETTS

David Slack

Valley Medical Group

Easthampton, MA

413-529-9300

 

 

N. Thomas LaCava, M.D., Comprehensive Environmental Medicine, Pediatric Primary Care

Francis Holistic Medical Center, P.C.

360 West Boylston Street, Suite 107

West Boylston, MA 01583

Phone: 508-854-1380  Fax: 508-854-0446

 

The Marino Center

 

Visions Medical Center

 

Sandra Meyerson, MD

Concord Hillside Medical Associates/Harvard Vanguard

Baker St.

Concord, MA

978-287-9300

 

 

Dr. John J. Jakimczyk
Acton Medical Associates
321 Main Street
Acton, Massachusetts 01720
http://www.actonmedical.com/locations.htm
http://www.via-christi.org/wamegofamilyhealthcare
 

MICHIGAN

 

Integrated Health Care Associates

30880 Beck Rd.

Novi, MI 48377

248-926-0009

or their second location

2300 Haggerty Road, Suite 2140

West Bloomfield, MI 48323

248-669-5050

 

 

 

MINNESOTA

Doctor John Anderson, M.D.

HCMC Richfield Clinic

44 West 66th Street
located in the Hub Shopping Center
Richfield, MN 55423

612-873-8200

 

 

Dr. Heather Winesett

St Luke’s Pediatric Associates

1012 E 2nd St

Duluth, MN

 

MISSISSIPPI

 

MISSOURI

 

MONTANA

 

NEBRASKA

 

NEVADA

 

NEW HAMPSHIRE

 

NEW JERSEY

Stockton Family Practice

 

Dr. Howard Schlachter

228 Roseland 

Essex Fells NJ

(973) 226-8393

 

 

Dr Chi, Hackettsown, NJ
Ching-Hwa C Chi MD
3 State Route 57
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
908-852-4404
 
Dr. Rosen

The whole child center

690 kinderkamack rd. suite 102

Oradell, NJ 07649

201-634-1600

Www.wholechildcenter.org
 

 

 

NEW MEXICO

 

NEW YORK

Riverside Pediatrics

Dr. Stephen Cowan

Dr. Larry Baskin

35 S Riverside Ave

Croton On Hudson, NY 10520

(914) 271-2424

 

 

 

 

Mrs Anne Nans RN, PNP (also a lactation consultant)

Pediatric Associates 

18969 US Rte 11

Watertown, NY 13601

315-782-4391

 

NORTH CAROLINA

 

Jim Haaksma MD

Community Family Practice

260 Merrimon Ave. 

Asheville NC 

ph: 828-254-2444

 

 

Dr. Badri Donthi

Maruthi Pediatrics

3528 Davis Drive

Morrisville, NC 27560

Tel: 919-462-6206

 

http://www.maruthipediatrics.com/

 

 

NORTH DAKOTA

 

OHIO

ESD Pediatrics

4000 Smith Road

Cincinnati, Ohio 45209

513-533-6100

www.esdpeds.com

 

 

Dr Janet Levatin

Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center

Phone: 440-239-3438
Address: 7380 Engle Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130-8404
 
 
ESD Pediatrics
4000 Smith Road  
Cincinnati, OH 45209
(513) 533-6100
http://www.esdpeds.com/
 

Westshore Primary Care

only see Dr. Thomas Wagner

34960 Center Ridge Rd

North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039

(440) 353-3433

http://www.westshoreprimarycare.com/locations/north-ridgeville.aspx

 

 

OKLAHOMA

 

OREGON

 

Mid-Valley Pediatrics

 

Rich Ames, DO

Dana Kosmala, DO

701 N 5th Street, C-1020

Lebanon , Oregon 97355
(541) 451-7820

 

 

Pilar Buerk MD

Pediatric Associates of the Northwest – Portland office

2701 NW Vaughan, Suite 360

Portland OR 97210

ph: 503-227-0671

http://www.portlandpediatric.com/

 

 

Donna Bradshaw MD

Ashland Pediatrics

628 N Main St

Ashland  OR 

541-201-4930

 

 

A pediatrician and fine with breastfeeding, co-sleeping, homeschooling, delayed/non-vax etc. 

 

 

PENNSYLVANIA

Dr. Lisa Caso, DO 

Tender Care Pediatrics

3330 Nazareth Road

Easton, PA 18045

610-559-0266

 

The Kimberton Clinic

1375 Hares Hill Road,

P.O. Box 447 Kimberton, PA 19442

Phone: 610.933.0708

 

 

Dr Tabbaya Jan

7615 W Tilghman

Allentown, PA  18106

610-366-9990

 

 

 

RHODE ISLAND

 

SOUTH CAROLINA

 

SOUTH DAKOTA

 

TENNESSEE

Dr. Daniel Kalb

Franklin, TN (near Nashville)

Cool Springs Family Medicine


Mail Address:

Cool Springs Family Medicine, PLC

4091 Mallory Ln #118

Franklin, TN 37067



Phone:

(615) 791-9784 voice

(615) 791-9785 fax

 

TEXAS

 

Dr. Valerie Wheelock

Barton Creek Pediatrics

7004 Bee Cave Road  Austin, TX 78746

(512) 327-0562

http://www.bartoncreekpediatrics.com

 

 

Dr. Danielle Grant

Beansprout Pediatrics

1008 RR 620 S, Suite 101

Austin, TX 78734

www.beansproutpediatrics.com

 

 

UTAH

 

VERMONT

Dr. Jeffrey Wulfman

Neshobe Family Medicine

Brandon, VT

802-247-3755

 

VIRGINIA

Pine Grove Pediatrics

8650 Sudley Road Suite 306

Manassas Va 20110

1-(703)-393-9494

http://manassas.patch.com/listings/pine-grove-pediatrics

 

 

Rudolf Bickel, MD

Family Care In the Plains

4305 Fauquier Avenue

The Plains, VA 20198

540-253-5776

www.myhuckleberry.com

 

 

 

Eric N. Rydland, M.D.
Holistic Pediatric Care Since 1981
1921 Commonwealth Dr.
Charlottesville, VA 22901
434-984 KIDS, Fax: 434-984-5439
DrRydland@kidswellness.com

 

Dr. James Ogan
1412 Sachem Pl Unit 203
Charlottesville, VA 22901
(434) 296-8666
 
 

WASHINGTON

Dr. Jaime Bowman, MD, FAAFP

Palouse Medical

825 South East Bishop Blvd. Suite 200
Pullman, Washington 99163
Phone: 509-332-2517

 

Dr. Paris Kharbat, DO

1230 NE Hickman; Ste 1
Pullman, Washington 99163
Phone: 509-432-5053

 

Dr Jon Mundall, MD, ABCMT, CNS

111 N Columbia Ave.

Connell, WA 99326

ALTERNATE TUESDAYS

2127 N Monroe
Spokane, WA 98682

Phone:  (800) 862-7937

            (509) 234-7766

 

 

Dr. Lisa Barer

ABC Pediatrics

1920 Black Lake Boulevard Southwest  Olympia, WA 98512

(360) 534-9222

 

 

Ash Family Medicine PLLC
Where Healing Occurs, Naturally
Dr. Jennifer Ash ND
205 Clark Place SE
Tumwater, WA 98501
360-357-1470
http://drjenniferash.com/home
 
Hirsch Holistic Family Medicine
3525 Ensign Rd NE, Suite N
Olympia, WA 98506
Office Phone: (360) 464-9965
Fax: (Toll-Free) 1-888-897-8320
Email: admin@doctorevan.com
 http://doctorevan.com/
 

 

WEST VIRGINIA

 

WISCONSIN

 

WYOMING

 


