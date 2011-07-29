Vaccine Flexible Pediatricians

I simply couldn’t depart your web site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information an individual supply in your guests? Is gonna be back ceaselessly in order to check up on new posts
Looking for a pediatrician who will respect your wishes when choosing what vaccinations to take, if any? Here’s a community-created list that should be of help.
Do you know a practitioner who is vaccine-flexible? Send an email to administrator@mothering.com and we’ll place him/her as a featured practitioner.
ALABAMA
ALASKA
ARIZONA
Jessica Mitchell, N.D.
Southwest Naturopathic Medical Center
8010 E. McDowell Rd, Suite 111
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 970-0000
Provides Vaccination information and administration of most but not all vaccines.
http://www.askdrsears.com/topics/vaccines/find-vaccine-friendly-doctor-near-you
Craig Stellpflug, N.D.C.
Healing Pathways Medical Clinic
2133 E Warner Rd, Suite 102
Tempe, AZ 85284
(480) 699- 7400
I called and spoke with the receptionist, he verfied they were vaccine flexible.
Eugene Lu, M.D.
AR Pediatric Clinic
500 S University Ave Ste 200
Little Rock, AR 72205
(501) 664-4117
ARKANSAS
CALIFORNIA
Donna C. Ruiz, M.D.
Whole Child Wellness
1601 El Camino Real, Ste 101
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-5437
http://www.wholechildwellness.com/faq.htm#6
Dr. Elisa Song
Whole Child Wellness
1601 El Camino Real
Suite 101
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-5437
Dr. Simon Barker
Dr. Daniel Brousseau
Paracelsus Natural Family Health Center, Inc.
740 N Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
(626) 794 4668
Sears Pediatrics and Family Medicine
26933 “A” Camino De Estrella
Capistrano Beach, CA 92629
(949) 493-5437
John Oberholtzer,
Sutter Pediatrics
Davis, CA
(530) 750 5959
Michael Aufdemberg, M.D.
4902 Irvine Center Dr., Suite 106
Irvine, CA 92604
(949) 786-5437
Thomas Lin, M.D.
Board-Certified Pediatrician
DAN! Physician
4634 Barranca Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92604
(949) 681-0777
http://www.irvinekidsmd.com/Children_s_Vaccines_.html
Lauren Feder, M.D.
Pediatrics and Homeopathy
6399 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 401
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 651-4454
Jane Morton, MD
Burgess Pediatrics
401 Burgess Drive, Suite C
Menlo Park, CA 94025
(650) 321-9555
http://www.burgesspediatrics.com/resources.html
Jay Gordon, MD
901 Montana Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 393-9784
Julia Getzelman, M.D.
GetzWell Pediatrics
1701 Church Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 826-1701
Jasmeet Gill, M.D.
504 S. Sierra Madre Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91107
(626) 795-8811
Dr Kelly Burke, DO
Sacramento, CA
916-285-8100
Paul Horowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P.
Daphne Horowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P.
Discovery Pediatrics, Inc.
27420 Tourney Rd. Suite 150
Valencia, CA 91355
Phone: 661.259.8999
http://www.discoverypeds.com/index.htm
COLORADO
Lila Rosenthal, M.D.
Family Practice
1155 Alpine Ave. Suite 230
Boulder, CO 80304
(303) 557-6274
http://www.myfamilydoctorboulder.com/our-services/
Roy Steinbock, MD
75 Manhattan Drive – Suite 4
Boulder, CO 80303
303 318 4102 (voice)
DrRoy@MindfulPediatrics.com
http://www.mindfulpediatrics.com/
Dr Baumgartner in Boulder Co
2750 Broadway, Boulder, Co
303-440-3000
http://www.bouldermedicalcenter.com/providers/baumgartnerr.php
Dr Paul Berger
Boulder Holistic Medicine
805 S Broadway, Suite 103
Boulder, CO 80305
303 269 2560
http://www.boulderholisticmedicalcenter.org/
Pediatric Pathways
Adam Huff, MD
Joe Marceny, MD
6909 S Holly Circle #150
Centennial, CO 80112
303.694.2323
http://www.pediatricpathways.com/philosophy.html
Partners in Pediatrics
North Office
919 Jasmine Street
Denver, CO 80220
(303) 388-4256
South Office
9785 Maroon Circle, #G104
Englewood, CO, 80112
(303) 779-1172
http://www.partnersinpediatrics.com/index.php?s=13177
Pakhi Chaudhuri, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Durango
1199 Main Ave., Suite 205
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 259-7337
http://www.paofdurango.com/faqt.html
Melissa Coomes
New West Physicians
11550 Sheridan Blvd.
Westminster, CO 80031
303-469-6000
Dr Huff and Marceny
Pediatric Pathways
http://www.pediatricpathways.com/
CONNECTICUT
Preferred Pediatrics
Diana Lopusny, MD
88 Noble Avenue, Suite 101
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2800
www.preferredpediatricsofct.com
Dr. Friedman
Southington, CT
860-621-5500
Winsted Pediatrcis
Dr Mohammed Khera
115 Spencer St
Winsted, CT 06098
860-738-0400
http://local.yahoo.com/info-10528043-khera-mohammad-s-md-winsted-pediatrics-winsted
DELAWARE
FLORIDA
David Berger, M.D.
Wholistic Pediatrics
3341 W Bearss Avenue
Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 960-3415
http://www.wholisticpeds.com/default.asp?cid=956655663&n1=12
Richard Rodriguez, M.D.
Sunshine Pediatrics of Central Florida
210 Lookout Place
Maitland, FL 32751
(407) 215-0400
(407) 215-0402
http://www.mysunshinepediatrics.com/vaccine.htm
GEORGIA
Dr. Vicki Knight-Mathis
Canton, Georgia 30114
Phone: 770-704-0057 Fax: 770-704-0223
Dr. Dana Hogan
Sunshine Pediatrics
1160 Capital Avenue, Suite 105
Market Center
Watkinsville, Ga 30677
http://sunshine-pediatrics.com/
HAWAII
IDAHO
ILLINOIS
Doctors Gina Schunemann, DO or Catherine Plonka, MD
Ravenswood Family Practice
4600 N Ravenswood
Chicago, IL
(773)561-7500
Dr. Paul Schattauer
Medical Arts Building
715 Lake Street
Suite 302
Oak Park, IL 60301
Phone number: (708)851-2108
Fax number: 888-789-8402
Email: drpaul@thegreenmedicalpractice.com
http://www.thegreenmedicalpractice.com/
La Grange, IL 60525
Fax: (708) 482-0335
Dr. Karen Federici
Family First Physicians
559 Pearson Dr.
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-6300
INDIANA
Dr. Alicyn Robb
Dr. Christy Boccone
IOWA
KANSAS
Dr. Thomas Marcellino
Mt. oread Family Practice
3510 Clinton Pkwy
Lawrence KS
http://www.via-christi.org/wamegofamilyhealthcare
KENTUCKY
Dr. Laura White (Future Hope Pediatrics)
140 Stonecrest Rd #101 Shelbyville, KY 40065
(502) 633-6411
LOUISIANA
MAINE
MARYLAND
MASSACHUSETTS
David Slack
Valley Medical Group
Easthampton, MA
413-529-9300
N. Thomas LaCava, M.D., Comprehensive Environmental Medicine, Pediatric Primary Care
Francis Holistic Medical Center, P.C.
360 West Boylston Street, Suite 107
West Boylston, MA 01583
Phone: 508-854-1380 Fax: 508-854-0446
Sandra Meyerson, MD
Concord Hillside Medical Associates/Harvard Vanguard
Baker St.
Concord, MA
978-287-9300
MICHIGAN
Integrated Health Care Associates
30880 Beck Rd.
Novi, MI 48377
248-926-0009
or their second location:
2300 Haggerty Road, Suite 2140
West Bloomfield, MI 48323
248-669-5050
MINNESOTA
Doctor John Anderson, M.D.
HCMC Richfield Clinic
44 West 66th Street
located in the Hub Shopping Center
Richfield, MN 55423
612-873-8200
Dr. Heather Winesett
St Luke’s Pediatric Associates
1012 E 2nd St
Duluth, MN
MISSISSIPPI
MISSOURI
MONTANA
NEBRASKA
NEVADA
NEW HAMPSHIRE
NEW JERSEY
Dr. Howard Schlachter
228 Roseland
Essex Fells NJ
(973) 226-8393
The whole child center
690 kinderkamack rd. suite 102
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-634-1600
Www.wholechildcenter.org
NEW MEXICO
NEW YORK
Riverside Pediatrics
Dr. Stephen Cowan
Dr. Larry Baskin
35 S Riverside Ave
Croton On Hudson, NY 10520
(914) 271-2424
Mrs Anne Nans RN, PNP (also a lactation consultant)
Pediatric Associates
18969 US Rte 11
Watertown, NY 13601
315-782-4391
NORTH CAROLINA
Jim Haaksma MD
Community Family Practice
260 Merrimon Ave.
Asheville NC
ph: 828-254-2444
Dr. Badri Donthi
Maruthi Pediatrics
3528 Davis Drive
Morrisville, NC 27560
Tel: 919-462-6206
http://www.maruthipediatrics.com/
NORTH DAKOTA
OHIO
ESD Pediatrics
4000 Smith Road
Cincinnati, Ohio 45209
513-533-6100
www.esdpeds.com
Dr Janet Levatin
Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130-8404
Westshore Primary Care
only see Dr. Thomas Wagner
34960 Center Ridge Rd
North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039
(440) 353-3433
http://www.westshoreprimarycare.com/locations/north-ridgeville.aspx
OKLAHOMA
OREGON
Mid-Valley Pediatrics
Rich Ames, DO
Dana Kosmala, DO
701 N 5th Street, C-1020
Pilar Buerk MD
Pediatric Associates of the Northwest – Portland office
2701 NW Vaughan, Suite 360
Portland OR 97210
ph: 503-227-0671
http://www.portlandpediatric.com/
Donna Bradshaw MD
Ashland Pediatrics
628 N Main St
Ashland OR
541-201-4930
A pediatrician and fine with breastfeeding, co-sleeping, homeschooling, delayed/non-vax etc.
PENNSYLVANIA
Dr. Lisa Caso, DO
Tender Care Pediatrics
3330 Nazareth Road
Easton, PA 18045
610-559-0266
The Kimberton Clinic
1375 Hares Hill Road,
P.O. Box 447 Kimberton, PA 19442
Phone: 610.933.0708
Dr Tabbaya Jan
7615 W Tilghman
Allentown, PA 18106
610-366-9990
RHODE ISLAND
SOUTH CAROLINA
SOUTH DAKOTA
TENNESSEE
Dr. Daniel Kalb
Franklin, TN (near Nashville)
Cool Springs Family Medicine
Mail Address:
Cool Springs Family Medicine, PLC
4091 Mallory Ln #118
Franklin, TN 37067
Phone:
(615) 791-9784 voice
(615) 791-9785 fax
TEXAS
Dr. Valerie Wheelock
Barton Creek Pediatrics
7004 Bee Cave Road Austin, TX 78746
(512) 327-0562
http://www.bartoncreekpediatrics.com
Dr. Danielle Grant
Beansprout Pediatrics
1008 RR 620 S, Suite 101
Austin, TX 78734
UTAH
VERMONT
Dr. Jeffrey Wulfman
Neshobe Family Medicine
Brandon, VT
802-247-3755
VIRGINIA
Pine Grove Pediatrics
8650 Sudley Road Suite 306
Manassas Va 20110
1-(703)-393-9494
http://manassas.patch.com/listings/pine-grove-pediatrics
Rudolf Bickel, MD
Family Care In the Plains
4305 Fauquier Avenue
The Plains, VA 20198
540-253-5776
WASHINGTON
Dr. Jaime Bowman, MD, FAAFP
Palouse Medical
825 South East Bishop Blvd. Suite 200
Pullman, Washington 99163
Phone: 509-332-2517
Dr. Paris Kharbat, DO
1230 NE Hickman; Ste 1
Pullman, Washington 99163
Phone: 509-432-5053
Dr Jon Mundall, MD, ABCMT, CNS
111 N Columbia Ave.
Connell, WA 99326
ALTERNATE TUESDAYS
2127 N Monroe
Spokane, WA 98682
Phone: (800) 862-7937
(509) 234-7766
Dr. Lisa Barer
ABC Pediatrics
1920 Black Lake Boulevard Southwest Olympia, WA 98512
(360) 534-9222
WEST VIRGINIA
WISCONSIN
WYOMING