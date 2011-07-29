Vaccine Flexible Pediatricians

Looking for a pediatrician who will respect your wishes when choosing what vaccinations to take, if any? Here’s a community-created list that should be of help.

Do you know a practitioner who is vaccine-flexible? Send an email to administrator@mothering.com and we’ll place him/her as a featured practitioner.

ALABAMA

ALASKA

ARIZONA

Jessica Mitchell, N.D.

Southwest Naturopathic Medical Center

8010 E. McDowell Rd, Suite 111

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

(480) 970-0000

Provides Vaccination information and administration of most but not all vaccines.

http://www.askdrsears.com/topics/vaccines/find-vaccine-friendly-doctor-near-you

Craig Stellpflug, N.D.C.

Healing Pathways Medical Clinic

2133 E Warner Rd, Suite 102

Tempe, AZ 85284

(480) 699- 7400

I called and spoke with the receptionist, he verfied they were vaccine flexible.

Eugene Lu, M.D.

AR Pediatric Clinic

500 S University Ave Ste 200



Little Rock, AR 72205

(501) 664-4117

ARKANSAS

CALIFORNIA

Deirdre Bernard-Pearl

1152-A Solano Avenue

Albany, CA 94706

510.520.7337l

drpearl@eastbayintegrativepediatrics.com

Donna C. Ruiz, M.D.

Whole Child Wellness

1601 El Camino Real, Ste 101

Belmont, CA 94002

(650) 595-5437

http://www.wholechildwellness.com/faq.htm#6

Dr. Elisa Song

Whole Child Wellness

1601 El Camino Real

Suite 101

Belmont, CA 94002

(650) 595-5437

Dr. Simon Barker

Dr. Daniel Brousseau

Paracelsus Natural Family Health Center, Inc.

740 N Lake Avenue

Pasadena, CA 91104

(626) 794 4668

http://www.paracelsusla.com/

Sears Pediatrics and Family Medicine

26933 “A” Camino De Estrella

Capistrano Beach, CA 92629

(949) 493-5437

John Oberholtzer,

Sutter Pediatrics

Davis, CA

(530) 750 5959

Michael Aufdemberg, M.D.

4902 Irvine Center Dr., Suite 106

Irvine, CA 92604

(949) 786-5437

Thomas Lin, M.D.

Board-Certified Pediatrician

DAN! Physician

4634 Barranca Pkwy

Irvine, CA 92604

(949) 681-0777

http://www.irvinekidsmd.com/Children_s_Vaccines_.html

Lauren Feder, M.D.

Pediatrics and Homeopathy

6399 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 401

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 651-4454

Jane Morton, MD

Burgess Pediatrics

401 Burgess Drive, Suite C

Menlo Park, CA 94025

(650) 321-9555

http://www.burgesspediatrics.com/resources.html

Jay Gordon, MD

901 Montana Avenue

Santa Monica, CA 90403



(310) 393-9784

http://drjaygordon.com/

Julia Getzelman, M.D.

GetzWell Pediatrics

1701 Church Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

(415) 826-1701

http://getzwell.com/services/

Jasmeet Gill, M.D.

504 S. Sierra Madre Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91107

(626) 795-8811

Dr Kelly Burke, DO

Sacramento, CA

916-285-8100

Paul Horowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P.

Daphne Horowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P.

Discovery Pediatrics, Inc.

27420 Tourney Rd. Suite 150

Valencia, CA 91355

Phone: 661.259.8999

http://www.discoverypeds.com/index.htm

COLORADO

Lila Rosenthal, M.D.

Family Practice

1155 Alpine Ave. Suite 230

Boulder, CO 80304

(303) 557-6274

http://www.myfamilydoctorboulder.com/our-services/

Roy Steinbock, MD

75 Manhattan Drive – Suite 4

Boulder, CO 80303

303 318 4102 (voice)

DrRoy@MindfulPediatrics.com

http://www.mindfulpediatrics.com/

Dr Baumgartner in Boulder Co

2750 Broadway, Boulder, Co

303-440-3000

http://www.bouldermedicalcenter.com/providers/baumgartnerr.php

Dr Paul Berger

Boulder Holistic Medicine

805 S Broadway, Suite 103

Boulder, CO 80305

303 269 2560

http://www.boulderholisticmedicalcenter.org/

Pediatric Pathways

Adam Huff, MD

Joe Marceny, MD

6909 S Holly Circle #150

Centennial, CO 80112

303.694.2323

http://www.pediatricpathways.com/philosophy.html

Partners in Pediatrics

North Office

919 Jasmine Street

Denver, CO 80220

(303) 388-4256

South Office

9785 Maroon Circle, #G104

Englewood, CO, 80112

(303) 779-1172

http://www.partnersinpediatrics.com/index.php?s=13177

Pakhi Chaudhuri, M.D.

Pediatric Associates of Durango

1199 Main Ave., Suite 205

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 259-7337

http://www.paofdurango.com/faqt.html

Melissa Coomes

New West Physicians

11550 Sheridan Blvd.

Westminster, CO 80031

303-469-6000

Dr Huff and Marceny

Pediatric Pathways

6909 South Holly Circle Centennial, CO 80112 Phone: 303.694.2323

http://www.pediatricpathways.com/

CONNECTICUT

Preferred Pediatrics

Diana Lopusny, MD

88 Noble Avenue, Suite 101

Milford, CT 06460

203-874-2800

www.preferredpediatricsofct.com

Dr. Friedman

Southington, CT

860-621-5500

Winsted Pediatrcis

Dr Mohammed Khera

115 Spencer St

Winsted, CT 06098

860-738-0400

http://local.yahoo.com/info-10528043-khera-mohammad-s-md-winsted-pediatrics-winsted

DELAWARE

FLORIDA

David Berger, M.D.

Wholistic Pediatrics

3341 W Bearss Avenue

Tampa, FL 33618

(813) 960-3415

http://www.wholisticpeds.com/default.asp?cid=956655663&n1=12

Richard Rodriguez, M.D.

Sunshine Pediatrics of Central Florida

210 Lookout Place

Maitland, FL 32751

(407) 215-0400

(407) 215-0402

http://www.mysunshinepediatrics.com/vaccine.htm

Vinita Kiluk

USF Physician’s Group

17 Davis Blvd suite 100

Tampa, fl 33606

Dr. Denise Punger COQUELET & PUNGER FAMILY MEDICINE P.A. 4640 South 25th, ST Fort Pierce, Florida, 34981 772-466-8884 http://twofloridadocs.com/

GEORGIA

Dr. Vicki Knight-Mathis

DV Pediatrics Address: 2920 Marietta HWY Suite142

Canton, Georgia 30114

Phone: 770-704-0057 Fax: 770-704-0223

Dr. Jill Dickerson

PAPP Clinic

15 Cavender St

Newnan, GA 30263

(770) 253-6616 (Office)

Dr. Dana Hogan Sunshine Pediatrics 1160 Capital Avenue, Suite 105 Market Center Watkinsville, Ga 30677 http://sunshine-pediatrics.com/

HAWAII

IDAHO

ILLINOIS

Doctors Gina Schunemann, DO or Catherine Plonka, MD

Ravenswood Family Practice

4600 N Ravenswood

Chicago, IL

(773)561-7500

Dr. Paul Schattauer

Medical Arts Building

715 Lake Street

Suite 302

Oak Park, IL 60301

Phone number: (708)851-2108

Fax number: 888-789-8402

Email: drpaul@thegreenmedicalpractice.com

http://www.thegreenmedicalpractice.com/

Dr. Kori Feldman

Integrative Family Health

4727 Willow Springs Rd. Unit 3S

La Grange, IL 60525

Phone: (708) 482-1099

Fax: (708) 482-0335

Dr. Karen Federici

Family First Physicians

559 Pearson Dr.

Genoa, IL 60135

815-784-6300

http://familyfirstdocs.com/

INDIANA

Dr. Alicyn Robb

Dr. Christy Boccone

IOWA

KANSAS

Dr. Thomas Marcellino



Mt. oread Family Practice



3510 Clinton Pkwy



Lawrence KS

Wamego Family Health Center

Dr. Roland Darey, M.D

711 Genn Drive

Wamego, KS 66547

785-456-6288

http://www.via-christi.org/wamegofamilyhealthcare

KENTUCKY

Dr. Laura White (Future Hope Pediatrics)

140 Stonecrest Rd #101 Shelbyville, KY 40065

(502) 633-6411

LOUISIANA

Terrell, Dr. William

Pediatric Medicine

71107 HWY 21

Covington, LA 70433

(985) 893-2580

MAINE

MARYLAND

MASSACHUSETTS

David Slack

Valley Medical Group

Easthampton, MA

413-529-9300

N. Thomas LaCava, M.D., Comprehensive Environmental Medicine, Pediatric Primary Care

Francis Holistic Medical Center, P.C.

360 West Boylston Street, Suite 107

West Boylston, MA 01583

Phone: 508-854-1380 Fax: 508-854-0446

The Marino Center

Visions Medical Center

Sandra Meyerson, MD

Concord Hillside Medical Associates/Harvard Vanguard

Baker St.

Concord, MA

978-287-9300

Dr. John J. Jakimczyk

Acton Medical Associates

321 Main Street

Acton, Massachusetts 01720

http://www.actonmedical.com/locations.htm

http://www.via-christi.org/wamegofamilyhealthcare

MICHIGAN

Integrated Health Care Associates

30880 Beck Rd.

Novi, MI 48377

248-926-0009

or their second location:

2300 Haggerty Road, Suite 2140

West Bloomfield, MI 48323

248-669-5050

MINNESOTA

Doctor John Anderson, M.D.

HCMC Richfield Clinic

44 West 66th Street

located in the Hub Shopping Center

Richfield, MN 55423

612-873-8200

Dr. Heather Winesett

St Luke’s Pediatric Associates

1012 E 2nd St

Duluth, MN

MISSISSIPPI

MISSOURI

MONTANA

NEBRASKA

NEVADA

NEW HAMPSHIRE

NEW JERSEY

Stockton Family Practice

Dr. Howard Schlachter

228 Roseland

Essex Fells NJ

(973) 226-8393

Dr Chi, Hackettsown, NJ

Ching-Hwa C Chi MD

3 State Route 57

Hackettstown, NJ 07840

908-852-4404

Dr. Rosen



The whole child center



690 kinderkamack rd. suite 102



Oradell, NJ 07649



201-634-1600



Www.wholechildcenter.org

NEW MEXICO

NEW YORK

Riverside Pediatrics

Dr. Stephen Cowan

Dr. Larry Baskin

35 S Riverside Ave Croton On Hudson, NY 10520 (914) 271-2424

Mrs Anne Nans RN, PNP (also a lactation consultant)

Pediatric Associates

18969 US Rte 11

Watertown, NY 13601

315-782-4391

NORTH CAROLINA

Jim Haaksma MD

Community Family Practice

260 Merrimon Ave.

Asheville NC

ph: 828-254-2444

Dr. Badri Donthi

Maruthi Pediatrics

3528 Davis Drive

Morrisville, NC 27560

Tel: 919-462-6206

http://www.maruthipediatrics.com/

NORTH DAKOTA

OHIO

ESD Pediatrics



4000 Smith Road



Cincinnati, Ohio 45209



513-533-6100



www.esdpeds.com

Dr Janet Levatin

Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center

Phone: 440-239-3438 Address: 7380 Engle Road

Middleburg Heights, OH 44130-8404 http://tenpennyimc.com/ ESD Pediatrics 4000 Smith Road Cincinnati, OH 45209 (513) 533-6100 http://www.esdpeds.com/ Westshore Primary Care only see Dr. Thomas Wagner 34960 Center Ridge Rd North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039 (440) 353-3433 http://www.westshoreprimarycare.com/locations/north-ridgeville.aspx

OKLAHOMA

OREGON

Mid-Valley Pediatrics

Rich Ames, DO

Dana Kosmala, DO

701 N 5th Street, C-1020

Lebanon , Oregon 97355

(541) 451-7820

Pilar Buerk MD

Pediatric Associates of the Northwest – Portland office

2701 NW Vaughan, Suite 360

Portland OR 97210

ph: 503-227-0671

http://www.portlandpediatric.com/

Donna Bradshaw MD

Ashland Pediatrics

628 N Main St

Ashland OR

541-201-4930

A pediatrician and fine with breastfeeding, co-sleeping, homeschooling, delayed/non-vax etc.

PENNSYLVANIA

Dr. Lisa Caso, DO

Tender Care Pediatrics

3330 Nazareth Road

Easton, PA 18045

610-559-0266

The Kimberton Clinic

1375 Hares Hill Road,

P.O. Box 447 Kimberton, PA 19442



Phone: 610.933.0708

Dr Tabbaya Jan

7615 W Tilghman

Allentown, PA 18106

610-366-9990

RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH CAROLINA

SOUTH DAKOTA

TENNESSEE

Dr. Daniel Kalb



Franklin, TN (near Nashville)

Cool Springs Family Medicine





Mail Address:



Cool Springs Family Medicine, PLC



4091 Mallory Ln #118



Franklin, TN 37067







Phone:



(615) 791-9784 voice



(615) 791-9785 fax

TEXAS

Dr. Valerie Wheelock

Barton Creek Pediatrics

7004 Bee Cave Road Austin, TX 78746



(512) 327-0562

http://www.bartoncreekpediatrics.com

Dr. Danielle Grant

Beansprout Pediatrics

1008 RR 620 S, Suite 101



Austin, TX 78734

www.beansproutpediatrics.com

UTAH

VERMONT

Dr. Jeffrey Wulfman

Neshobe Family Medicine

Brandon, VT

802-247-3755

VIRGINIA

Pine Grove Pediatrics



8650 Sudley Road Suite 306



Manassas Va 20110



1-(703)-393-9494



http://manassas.patch.com/listings/pine-grove-pediatrics

Rudolf Bickel, MD

Family Care In the Plains

4305 Fauquier Avenue

The Plains, VA 20198

540-253-5776

www.myhuckleberry.com

Eric N. Rydland, M.D.

Holistic Pediatric Care Since 1981

1921 Commonwealth Dr.

Charlottesville, VA 22901

434-984 KIDS, Fax: 434-984-5439

DrRydland@kidswellness.com

Dr. James Ogan

1412 Sachem Pl Unit 203

Charlottesville, VA 22901

(434) 296-8666

WASHINGTON

Dr. Jaime Bowman, MD, FAAFP

Palouse Medical

825 South East Bishop Blvd. Suite 200

Pullman, Washington 99163

Phone: 509-332-2517

Dr. Paris Kharbat, DO

1230 NE Hickman; Ste 1

Pullman, Washington 99163

Phone: 509-432-5053

Dr Jon Mundall, MD, ABCMT, CNS

111 N Columbia Ave.

Connell, WA 99326

ALTERNATE TUESDAYS

2127 N Monroe

Spokane, WA 98682

Phone: (800) 862-7937

(509) 234-7766

Dr. Lisa Barer

ABC Pediatrics

1920 Black Lake Boulevard Southwest Olympia, WA 98512

(360) 534-9222

Ash Family Medicine PLLC

Where Healing Occurs, Naturally

Dr. Jennifer Ash ND

205 Clark Place SE

Tumwater, WA 98501

360-357-1470

http://drjenniferash.com/home

Hirsch Holistic Family Medicine 3525 Ensign Rd NE, Suite N Olympia, WA 98506 Office Phone: (360) 464-9965 Fax: (Toll-Free) 1-888-897-8320 Email: admin@doctorevan.com http://doctorevan.com/

WEST VIRGINIA

WISCONSIN

WYOMING