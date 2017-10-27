Veggie Recall From Target, Walmart, and More Due to Listeria Risk

Mann Packing has issued a recall of their vegetables.Mamas, check your freezers, as a major vegetable packing company in the United States has issued a recall of their vegetable products due to Listeria, and odds are it affects a retailer near you.

If you’ve shopped at your local grocery store, you may have purchased frozen vegetables for your family. That being the case, you might want to check your packages, as Mann Packing has issued a recall of their vegetables, and warns that contracting Listeria may be a risk if consumers use their affected packages.

Officials at Mann Packing stated a detailed analysis of their vegetable products showed that Listeria contamination could potentially affect millions of Americans who have shopped in many stores in the last month. If you’ve bought frozen vegetables from the following retailers, you could be at risk: Walmart; Trader Joe’s; Aldi; Safeway; Albertson’s; Pak ‘N Save; Vons; Target; and H-E-B.

Listeria is a deadly bacteria that is linked to food poisoning, and has potential to severely affect pregnant women, the elderly, newborns and some adults. If you have suffered any of the following symptoms after the consumption of frozen vegetables,  you should contact your primary care doctor immediately: high fever; muscle aches; nausea; diarrhea; headache; stiff neck; confusion; balance loss; or convulsions.

Typically, those infected with listeria show symptoms within a few days, but for some, it could take over two months to show signs of infection. It’s better to get a blood test to be sure.

The company initially listed products released under the Mann brand, and over 20 of those brands were pulled in the United States and Canada. The recall spread once Canadian inspectors found Listeria, and now lists all affected products and retailers on the FDA recall site.


