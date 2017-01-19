Viral Photo of Breastfeeding Bride Delivers a Strong Message

A bride posts a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby, and the Internet goes wild.
In the photo, a woman breastfeeds her four-month-old son in her wedding dress. She has a confident and proud smile on her face. The caption reads:
“I would like to share my photo on your page of me breastfeeding my son on my wedding day. This picture is very important to me because at the age of 22 so many people doubted me and said I would give up on breastfeeding and here I am 4 months later and still going strong. I enjoy nursing my son and I made sure when I chose my wedding dress I would be able to nurse throughout my entire night. And I was able to. So I just want to share with women that no matter who doubts you or who turns their noses up to breastfeeding that it can be done. No one should make them feel embarrassed about feeding their child in the most natural way.”
The photo was shared on the Facebook page: Black Women Do Breastfeed. In a little over the week, it received nearly 5,000 likes and over 1,700 supportive comments. It has been shared over 29,000 times.
This is one of many breastfeeding photos that have gone viral in the past two years as celebrities like Alyssa Milano and Gwen Stefani, along with regular non-famous moms, share their images with pro-breastfeeding captions.
You may remember the photo of a photographer breastfeeding her baby in a public bathroom while her husband eats a plate of noodles in the stall next to her. The photo is captioned: “If you are not willing to eat your lunch in the bathroom then don’t expect me to feed my kid there!”
Another powerful photo to hit social media was of a mother feeding her baby in a restaurant while staring at something off-camera. She wrote: ”I’m staring into the eyes of a woman staring at me. She is looking at me with disgust and shaking her head with judgement in an attempt to shame me and indirectly tell me without words that I am wrong and need to cover myself.”
Breastfeeding is a natural act between mother and child. Until society perceives it as normal, women will continue to post their breastfeeding photos and supporters will continue to share them.