Study: Vitamin B3 Shows Promise For Preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a risk to both infant and mother. A new study has found that vitamin B3 can help relieve key preeclampsia symptoms.
Many women have some swelling in their ankles at some point of their pregnancy, particularly after being on their feet for too long on a hot day. But significant fluid retention, combined with high blood pressure and high levels of protein in her urine, are signs of a not-so-benign condition of some pregnancies — preeclampsia.
Preeclampsia carries considerable risks to both infant and mother, through dangerous conditions of placental abruption, eclampsia, HELLP Syndrome, and preterm birth. Babies of mothers with preeclampsia may also grow slower in the womb and have a low birth weight.
Also referred to as toxemia or pregnancy-induced hypertension, preeclampsia affects up to eight percent of pregnancies, appearing most often after the 20th week of gestation though sometimes earlier, and the only certain treatment is immediate delivery of the baby.
But there is hope of another, less risky treatment approach — and it may be as simple as taking a vitamin…or eating a few more key foods.
A new American-Japanese study, published recently in the journal PNAS, has found significant potential in the use of nicotinamide, also known as vitamin B3 or niacin.
No one is quite sure of what causes preeclampsia, but what is understood of the condition is that it appears to be a problem in how blood vessels function. New blood vessels formed during pregnancy to send blood to the placenta are narrower in women with preeclampsia and do not react to hormone signals as they would in healthy pregnant women.
Previous research into preeclampsia treatments have explored the use of blood pressure-lowering drugs, but these medications do not improve blood vessel damage characteristic of preeclampsia and, in fact, reduce blood supply to the unborn baby, which carries the risk of fetal death.
However, this new study has found that vitamin B3 — found in such foods as almonds, avocados, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, and other foods — to relieve key preeclampsia symptoms in mother mice, specifically the high blood pressure, high urine proteins, and blood vessel damage.
Additionally, vitamin B3 was shown in many cases to prevent miscarriage in and improve fetal growth in mice mothers with preeclampsia.
If future studies hold true in pregnant women with preeclampsia, it will be the first-ever safe drug for preeclampsia and could even replace the current recommendation of immediate delivery of the baby.
While the results of this study are exciting, it is likely old news to many midwives and natural childbirth educators. Childbirth methods, such as Bradley, have long touted good nutrition as prevention of certain pregnancy complications, including preeclampsia. What the mice mothers in this study seem to be demonstrating is what midwives have been telling us for decades — that the treatment, and prevention, of preeclampsia could very well be something as simple as a well-rounded, healthy, balanced diet.
Pass the almonds!