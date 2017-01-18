Walking the Labyrinth of My Heart: A Book That Gives Hope to Bereaved Mothers

Don’t pity the mother
whose child drinks Light
instead of mother’s milk.
-Dianna Vagianos Armentrout
Dianna Vagianos Armentrout has turned a personal tragedy into a story of immense hope in her book: Walking the Labyrinth of My Heart.
Parenting is one lesson after another in letting go. We let go of desired outcomes, anxieties, developmental stages, and control. This letting go is at once terrifying and freeing. Who will worry if not I?
Our worries span a great spectrum. For the most part, our troubles are manageable, but there’s always the fear that the worst could happen. But what does that mean? The worst?
For most, the worst means death: My baby might die.
Dianna’s baby, Mary Rose, did die.
Journaling and writing poetry throughout this dark time, Dianna has compiled her experience in her book, Walking the Labyrinth of My Heart. Her message is one of deep connection through grief and love. She has turned a harrowing experience — the worst — into a healing tool for us all.
Dianna talks about going for a test to determine if there is a Trisomy in her baby’s chromosomes. The attendant tells her that five in every 100 babies have a Trisomy disorder. Though of course she hopes for a negative test result, she can’t help but imagine a room full of 100 babies. Looking at the babies, she asks herself a troubling question: Which are the five that won’t make it?
Her child turns out to be one of those five, diagnosed with Trisomy 18. Instead of looking at her daughter as a tragedy, an unfortunate circumstance, an unlucky pregnancy, she wants us to see her daughter as a person, one who fulfilled her own divine destiny.
“Your baby,” she tells us, “will do what your baby is coming to do.” Her own angel, Mary Rose, lived for one hour. Within that hour, she made a difference in the world, permanently changing the lives of the people around her.
Dianna speaks of the many personal and spiritual connections that gave words to her loss and cradled her soul. Her compilation of spiritual essays and poetry will help grieving mothers, and those who love and support them.
You can buy Walking the Labyrinth of My Heart on Amazon.