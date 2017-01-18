Walking the Labyrinth of My Heart: A Book That Gives Hope to Bereaved Mothers

by on

In her book, Dianna Vagianos Armentrout turns grief into hope.

Don’t pity the mother
whose child drinks Light
instead of mother’s milk.
-Dianna Vagianos Armentrout

Dianna Vagianos Armentrout has turned a personal tragedy into a story of immense hope in her book: Walking the Labyrinth of My Heart.

Parenting is one lesson after another in letting go. We let go of desired outcomes, anxieties, developmental stages, and control. This letting go is at once terrifying and freeing. Who will worry if not I?

Our worries span a great spectrum. For the most part, our troubles are manageable, but there’s always the fear that the worst could happen. But what does that mean? The worst?

For most, the worst means death: My baby might die.

Dianna’s baby, Mary Rose, did die.

Journaling and writing poetry throughout this dark time, Dianna has compiled her experience in her book, Walking the Labyrinth of My Heart.  Her message is one of deep connection through grief and love. She has turned a harrowing experience — the worst — into a healing tool for us all.

Dianna talks about going for a test to determine if there is a Trisomy in her baby’s chromosomes. The attendant tells her that five in every 100 babies have a Trisomy disorder. Though of course she hopes for a negative test result, she can’t help but imagine a room full of 100 babies. Looking at the babies, she asks herself a troubling question: Which are the five that won’t make it?

Her child turns out to be one of those five, diagnosed with Trisomy 18. Instead of looking at her daughter as a tragedy, an unfortunate circumstance, an unlucky pregnancy, she wants us to see her daughter as a person, one who fulfilled her own divine destiny.

“Your baby,” she tells us, “will do what your baby is coming to do.” Her own angel, Mary Rose, lived for one hour. Within that hour, she made a difference in the world, permanently changing the lives of the people around her.

Dianna speaks of the many personal and spiritual connections that gave words to her loss and cradled her soul. Her compilation of spiritual essays and poetry will help grieving mothers, and those who love and support them.

You can buy Walking the Labyrinth of My Heart on Amazon


Lauren McClain
Lauren McClain
Lauren is a childbirth educator (Birth Boot Camp) and the author of the Breech Baby Handbook. She owns Better Birth Graphics, a shop full of practical, intuitive birth media for professionals. Her work has been published in Pathways, Holistic Parenting Magazine, Birth Issues, True Birth (2014), Mama Birth, and elsewhere. She lives in Maryland with her family of five.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 