Want to Attend a Music Festival with Your Kids? Tips from the “Experts”

Unless it’s specifically a family event make sure that your children know what is expected of them in terms of polite listening. In other words, don’t bring the children unless they are old enough and of a temperament to listen quietly and respectfully. If your child can’t sit still, or can’t be quiet, it’s up to you to remove them from the situation rather than expecting others to accommodate the intrusion.
I remember one festival I attended where a baby cried for hours. The mother kept rocking the poor child and trying to quiet her, but didn’t remove herself. I spoke with her because I was concerned about the baby. It turned out that she had brought the baby for immunizations on Friday morning and left for the festival directly from the doctor’s office with a plan to camp that night! Who does that???? The poor baby was feverish and uncomfortable and should have been home. I gently suggested she take her child home but she didn’t want to ruin her plans. We left instead because it was clear that nobody near their tent was going to get any sleep.
I think it’s great to bring kids to music festivals, but use common sense and be very considerate of other guests.