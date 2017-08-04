Want to Start a Book Club? Try These 5 Tips!

We all crave more time for ourselves, and organizing a book club can help carve that time out of a hectic schedule. Here’s how you can start one!
Sometimes, the things we love fall by the wayside in the midst of making mortgage payments and taking care of the kids. Finding the time to sit and read can be daunting; starting a book club can be the solution to motivate you to read the books that interest you. Book clubs can be as small as five friends, or as large as 20 or more. If you’re interested in committing to reading books, it’s likely you know other moms who are too!
So where to begin? First, you’ll need to decide on the type of book club you’d like to organize. Will it be a low-key club that focuses mainly on light, entertaining novels? Or maybe you’d like a more academic club that focuses on non-fiction works? Perhaps the book club would be a mix of the two?
Consider polling friends who would be interested to see what everyone would anticipate reading. Once you’ve determined what kind of club you’d like to run, it’s time to get it off the ground. These five essential tips and tricks will help you run an amazing book club:
1. Create Ground Rules
Every successful group should include ground rules. For a book club, such rules should include how books are selected, how moderators are selected, and how discussions will take place. For example, one core ground rule that most book clubs abide by is hosting: every member must host at least one meeting. Book clubs should exist as safe spaces for everyone; as such, ground rules should be clear from the beginning.
Check out this great resource from the Kansas City Public Library on Discussion Guidelines, which addresses issues such as interruptions, conversation monopolizers, and remaining on track.
2. Set Up an Online Framework
Create a Facebook or Google group for the book club. Upload a calendar, meeting dates, and locations so members can clearly see when and where book discussions will take place. Such frameworks additionally allow for individuals to post questions or passages they enjoyed easily. Creating an online support group for the book club also helps members feel connected if they miss a meeting.
3. Select Available Titles
Depending upon the size of your group, the latest bestsellers may not be available at the library in the numbers you need. Work to select titles that the library has available, unless all group members agree to buy the book. Why not read some bestsellers from the past decade? Or better yet, read the best works from the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries first?
4. Ask Good Questions
Engaging discussions depend upon intriguing questions. Therefore, avoid simple yes or no questions. For example, instead of asking if readers liked the protagonist, ask which of the protagonist’s qualities made him or her likeable. Posing open-ended questions is essential to get the conversation going. Additionally, questions about the work’s relevancy to readers’ lives and the world at large are important questions that explore a reader’s relationship to a book.
Consider developing a list of 8-10 questions for readers to prepare to answer during the club meetings — such a list can help members focus their reading and come prepared to contribute.
5. Have Fun!
Theme meetings! If the book takes place in India, ask everyone to bring snacks honoring that culture, or meet at a local Indian restaurant to discuss the book. Read one book a year from the group’s childhood — rereading classics such as Watership Down, Charlotte’s Web, or A Wrinkle in Time can be fun for everyone. Pair books with movies as appropriate. Plan a related outing to a museum or historic location to really bring the book alive. Book clubs aren’t just about reading books: they’re about experiencing them.
Remember: book clubs should be fun. Once you get it off the ground, members should take turns hosting and providing goodies. Meetings should be about coming together to discuss ideas, broaden perspectives, and share reactions in a safe place.
Moms shouldn’t have to give up reading just because they’re moms! Find the time to escape, and look forward to the monthly meeting of the minds — everyone is sure to have a good time.