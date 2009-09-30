Welcome to the Mindful Motherhood Blog!

The purpose of Mindful Motherhood is to provide new moms with the opportunity to engage with ideas, practices, and a community of like-minded moms that can help you navigate the ups and downs of pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood. The book contains the essential foundations of the practice of Mindful Motherhood, including detailed and accessible information about how mindfulness can be applied in everyday life as a new mom, based on science, theory, and ancient wisdom. The website includes supplementary information and resources, including downloadable guided meditations, a guide to the Mindful Motherhood Yoga Series, links to relevant resources, and ways to connect with other moms who are practicing Mindful Motherhood.

But the practice of Mindful Motherhood is a living practice, one that is dynamic and ever-changing. Just like in the rest of your life, each day as a mom offers new opportunities and challenges. This blog is intended to help you surf the currents of Mindful Motherhood as it unfolds in your life, offering reminders, inspiration, support, resources, humor, and findings from the latest research on mindfulness, motherhood, and child development. Consider this blog your own personal coach and cheerleader for bringing awareness, compassion, and a wide-open heart to the adventure of motherhood.





