What are the 10 Best Countries to Give Birth?

by on

These are the top ten countries to give birth in.The top ten countries to give birth in order are: Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Australia, and Belgium.

Prenatal care, pregnancy knowledge, access to healthcare professionals, post-birth resources and maternity leave exist as several key aspects in determining a healthy birth, baby, and mother. The Mothers’ Index (2015), a report compiled by Save the Children, recently ranked 179 countries based upon these factors among others to determine the best and worst countries to give birth.

Worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 830 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.  Limited or no access to skilled care during pregnancy, at delivery, or after birth can dramatically increase the risk of death to a mother and child.

Related: Lotus Birth has Become a Trend, But is it Risky?

The worst ten countries to give birth in included Haiti and Sierra Leone (tied for 170), Guinea-Bissau, Chad, the Ivory Coast, Gambia, Niger, Mali, the Central African Republic, DR Congo, and Somalia, which earned the last spot.

The statistics are shockingly different regarding the 10 best and 10 worst countries; in the top 10 countries, statistics show that 1 in 12,160 women will die due to maternal causes while the number in the 10 worst countries is 1 in 30.

Related: Father Celebrates Son’s Birth and Mourns Partner’s Death in Viral Post

While Canada ranked 20 out of 179 countries and the UK ranked 24, the United States came in at 33, dropping two spots from its previous ranking.  The Mothers’ Index used data to conclude that women giving birth in the United States faced an approximate risk of maternal death of 1 in 1,800.  Statistically, these are the worst birthing odds among all developed countries on a global scale.

Countries outranking the United States in terms of maternal care included Ireland, Korea, Poland, and Croatia.  Slovakia, Serbia, and Argentina closely followed the U.S. with rankings of 34, 35, and 36.


Kathryn Reilly
Kathryn Reilly
Kathryn taught high school English a decade before staying home with her daughter. This mama embraced natural forms of parenting and continues to maintain an eco-friendly lifestyle with her school-aged kiddo. When she's not scouting for pirate ships from the treehouse or hunting ladybugs in the backyard, she's teaching college English classes. At the end of the day she loves unwinding with creations from her cocktail garden.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 