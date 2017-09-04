What Can Our Kids Learn From Labor Day?

Labor Day is here, and it’s not just another day off from school and work. Many may not know the importance of Labor Day, but this year, you can take the opportunity to teach your children some important life lessons from this unique holiday.
We are a military family. We are used to lots of red, white and blue celebrations, and I mean, a lot of them. But one that isn’t necessarily supposed to be a traditionally ‘patriotic’ holiday is Labor Day, though it often gets confused as such. Much like other patriotic days, celebrations include barbecues and lazy-last-days-of-summer outings, but Labor Day is actually one that represents the hard work and grit of many dedicated laborers.
Related: 3 Lessons I’ve Learned as a Work-at-Home Mother
Labor Day is always the first Monday in September, and is dedicated to the hard social and economic work that every-day laborers give their country. Founded in 1885, but officially recognized in the United States in 1894, the day was intended to recognize the work ethic and integrity that workers give when they commit their crafts to the betterment of their fellow man. While it often is the unofficial end of summer, and celebrated with relaxing family picnics, its true intention has always been to recognize the contributions workers in this country have made to make it so prosperous and strong.
Canadians also celebrate Labor Day on the first Monday of September, though the origin dates are different, and they as well use the day to remember the efforts of many to make the workplace better for all.
So what can we teach our children about it? Most importantly, we can remind them that the rights and protections that exist for today’s worker have not always been so, and unfair labor practices and ill-treatment of workers through the years paved the freedoms we have today. That we are able to campaign for worker’s rights and equitable rights for hard work is a testament to the efforts of many who came before us. Labor Day can teach our children that strong work ethics matter, and make a difference in all aspects of life.
Labor Day is also a fabulous time to learn about and appreciate community helpers. So often, first responders, police officers, doctors, nurses, postal workers, sanitation workers and others who make our day-to-day lives run so smoothly are overlooked as basic tenets of lifestyle. Teach your children about the hard work those community workers put in, most likely with little pay for the effort, and discuss how your family can show appreciation.
We guarantee taking some cookies to your local police station or fire department will make a memorable day for your children and your community members! And, though the trash or mail may not run on Monday, leave a little thank-you for them as well on Tuesday. Appreciation for their work will make their day!
Related: Fun Summer Activities To Keep Your Gifted Child’s Brain On The Go
A great way to really give your children an idea of what Labor Day may mean to workers is to find a volunteer opportunity and serve your community. Imagine a day where you and your children serve others and share with your community at a local soup kitchen or nursing home, and then relax at home in the comfort of your neighborhood, enjoying the opportunities and rewards that hard work bring.
When children volunteer, they learn about doing something for others with no need for tangible repayment. And while that is great, it also corresponds to their work effort when there is a tangible reward, as they then know what it feels like to work hard with compensation in sight. That’s what Labor Day was intended to do — celebrate integrity and work ethic.