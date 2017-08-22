What Does Your Family’s Tooth Fairy Look Like?

It’s National Tooth Fairy Day, so we’re paying homage to the tooth fairies worldwide who keep our kiddos’ dreams of magic alive as they come of age. We want to know — what does your tooth fairy give in exchange for lost teeth?
I admit it. I am one of those moms. I know I was over the top with a couple of my son’s first lost teeth because, well….he’s the only one that the Tooth Fairy will visit my house for, and doggone it, I went all out. The first lost tooth had a receipt and a cute little chart of documentation and glitter all over the $2 and $5 dollar bills he got. He also got a gold dollar coin.
Related: Baby Teeth Are Helping Scientists Understand Autism
His second tooth found him getting a ‘gift certificate’ for that new bike we’d been saving up for. Well, we’d thought about saving up for. Yes, he was ready for a new bike and that fairy ruined it for every kid in his pre-k class by ‘giving him’ a bike.
In my defense, his third, fourth and fifth teeth lost were less than memorable. The Tooth Fairy reused the same gold dollar three times because he had a bad habit of leaving it out and she had a worse habit of swooping it up and reusing it. The sixth tooth lost? She forgot altogether and had to send an email telling my son she was already en route that night for her pickups and would hit him up the next night with a $5. She did, and maybe you guessed where she got that $5? Yep, the very same glittery $5 he’d received the first night!
So, though I may not fit the definition of what Esther Watkins Arnold was thinking in 1927 when she wrote the playlet, The Tooth Fairy, I also think I am at least a six or seven out of ten on the Tooth Fairy scale. And honestly, considering I suck at the whole Elf On A Shelf thing altogether, I guess I sometimes consider the Tooth Fairy my saving grace for magic in my little guy’s life while he still believes in it.
Related: Elf on the Shelf: Holiday Magic or Just One More Reason to Be Stressed?
It’s hard, though, isn’t it? The remembering and the competition when some children receive far more from the fairy (ahem) than others, and it sometimes feels like one more thing on the never-ending list of inadequacies as a mother I am building up! Which is why I figure between a bike and forgetting altogether, I’m batting average and I am okay with that!
What about you? What is the Tooth Fairy Experience like in your home?