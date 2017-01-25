What Happened to the Oral Tradition of Childbirth?

If you look through archives of art and sculptures depicting women in labor from centuries past, you will see women in upright positions. They are in their own private spaces, surrounded by female family and neighbors.

By the time a woman gave birth, she had likely seen the births of some of the same people supporting her. She would have witnessed the way women move while in labor; the way they are touched and talked to; how the lights are dimmed; and how the mother is brought food and drink. She would have known to follow her instinct and to push when her body pushed.

Mostly, she would have seen that the work of labor is not an indication that anything is going wrong, but an assurance that the body is working at optimal performance. She would have been reassured and advised by a tight-knit community of women who had seen birth uninterrupted throughout their lives and who had passed down the oral tradition.

So, how did we get to the current maternity care climate where many women know almost nothing about what to expect in labor?

Before a woman has her first baby, birth can seem a daunting mystery. Some advice or stories may be shared, but many times, these stories seem extreme or they are about interventions a new mom does not anticipate using.

Even after a mother has given birth, she may have questions about what happened that go unanswered. Most take comfort in hiring a trained professional care provider and relying on them to know what is normal in birth. But we know not even all trained professionals have that body of knowledge that used to be passed down.

Many care providers see birth as inefficient and even dangerous without intervention. While there are scenarios that require intervention, we know they are being used more often than necessary. The U.S. maternity care system is failing many women- the statistics speak for themselves. And yet, patients every day hand over the decisions and control to a care provider they barely know, in faith that this person’s education and experience will lead them to make the best decisions for this particular mother and baby.

The typical seen in a delivery room is a woman in bed, on her back, with limited support, no food or drink and relying on the staff to direct her each step of the way.

How did we go from being totally involved to barely involved?

In Peggy Vincent’s Baby Catcher: Chronicles of a Modern Midwife, she details the labor and delivery care she witnessed in the hospital setting during the 1960s and 1970s. The obstetric profession had been created only fifty years earlier, but by this time, very few births were out of the hospital or without intervention. Women were confined to bed, sometimes strapped down, given set timeframes for delivery — not even the fathers were allowed in the labor rooms. Women were offered narcotics to manage labor pains and were often unconscious or barely conscious at the moment of birth.

In the book, Vincent talks about how the doctors thought a woman in labor was hysterical and incapable of making decisions for herself. Recently I was talking to an elderly lady who had twins about 50 years ago. She said that when they realized there was a second baby behind the first, the staff immediately gave her a sedative and she was unconscious for the delivery of the second baby. When I asked her why, she said she never knew.

In this environment, laboring women were made to doubt their abilities and instincts, and to be dependent upon the staff. This is the way many of our mothers and grandmothers gave birth. It was the first childbirth shift in the history of mankind, and future generations are still reeling from it.

How do we break the cycle?

We become our own advocates. The resources are there — it’s a matter of finding them and sharing them. Sharing our birth stories; sharing good referrals; sharing what helps us through with friends, family and even care providers.

We must raise the standard and refuse maternity care that is not mother-friendly. We need to make care providers earn our trust. We need to read books like The Thinking Woman’s Guide to a Better Birth by Henci Goer, or The Complete Book of Pregnancy and Childbirth by Sheila Kitzinger. We can take a great birth class, become great listeners ,and surround ourselves with mothers who share similar goals.

If we make childbirth a common and non-threatening discussion in our own communities, we might succeed in blending the oral tradition of the past with our knowledge of the current maternity system. Future generations will thank us.