What You Need to Know About Breasts and Breast Cancer

Breasts: all women have them. We love them, our partners and babies love them; they are both functional and fun. So how do we keep them healthy?
Breasts are important to many women’s identities, with both men and women in our society equating large breasts to beauty. Research has shown that there’s a biological and evolutionary purpose that drives men to be so interested in and attracted to breasts- “…an unconscious evolutionary drive prompting us to activate powerful bonding circuits that help create a loving, nurturing bond.”
When a partner touches a woman’s breasts, the same series of brain events occurs as in nursing. The oxytocin release, among other hormones, helps to build a bond in the woman’s brain.
Breasts and Our Self-Image
What happens when a woman has breast cancer and undergoes mastectomies (surgery to remove the breasts to treat or prevent cancer)? How does she feel about herself? How does the loss of her breasts affect her self-esteem and body image?
My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 40 and underwent a lumpectomy, bilateral mastectomies, chemotherapy and reconstructive surgery. I was in high school, and it was pretty scary. Now, 20 years later, she is a “survivor” and I am so thankful that she is healthy and here to be “Mimi” to my sons.
Most breastfeeding moms find a huge part of their identity in their breasts. By experiencing the act of nourishing our children with our bodies, our confidence grows and evolves and we find ourselves “mothering through breastfeeding.”
For me, my body image was and is highly impacted through nursing my children. Having struggled with an eating disorder from the age of about 12, I came to discover a new respect for my body and breasts through pregnancy, birth, and breastfeeding.
The Facts
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women (about 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her life). Each year, more than 1,000 women under the age of 40 die from breast cancer. A woman’s risk nearly doubles if she has a first-degree relative (mother, sister, daughter) who has been diagnosed.
About 85% of breast cancers occur in women who’ve had no family history and the most significant risk factors are sex (being female) and age (growing older).
There are several studies that have suggested that breastfeeding may reduce the risk of several types of breast cancers and women with a longer duration of breastfeeding may have a significant reduction in risk of breast cancer.
These are some of the possible ways by which breastfeeding protects against cancer (taken directly from the Infant Risk Center):
- Reduced systematic estrogen and progesterone levels during lactation
- Increased prolactin due to breastfeeding
- Excretion of estrogens and carcinogens out of the breast ducts
- Terminal differentiation of breast epithelial cells caused by breastfeeding
- Delay in the return of ovulation, which decreases estrogen and progesteronelevels.
Typically, new mothers don’t experience regular menses and hormonal fluctuations while breastfeeding, which leads to less exposure to hormones like estrogen, which has been linked to breast cancer. The natural process of tissue turnover after lactation may help new moms slough DNA-damaged cells from their bodies, giving them the chance to generate new ones.
Babies also benefit, as breastfed children tend to weigh less throughout their lives, avoiding cancer risk factors such as obesity. Among MANY other benefits to mom, breastfeeding also lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes, ovarian cancer and postpartum depression.
Awareness is Key!
Be aware of your risk factors. Understanding your family history and discussing with a health care provider are important.
Screenings can be helpful in detecting cancer early. Check yourself monthly (a good phrase to remember is “feel it on the first”- do a self-exam in the shower on the first of each month, checking for any changes or irregularities). Clinical breast exams are recommended every 3 years starting at age 20 and every year starting at age 40. Annual mammograms are recommended starting at age 40 if you’re at average risk.
Know your breasts and what’s normal for you, and see a health care provider if you notice changes (some things to watch for: lumps, knots or thickening in the breast or underarm, change in size or shape of breast, dimpling or puckering, nipple discharge, pain that doesn’t go away).
As well as breastfeeding, make other healthy lifestyle choices (healthy eating, exercise, not smoking, etc.)
Breastfeeding and breast cancer: both of these phrases have been significant in my life.
I know that my risk is higher because of my family history, but I find comfort in the fact that I’ve been breastfeeding for over seven years now. I will continue to be vigilant about my breast health.
Although developing cancer is out of my control and uncertainty can be unsettling, I know I’m giving my body the best protection I can through self-awareness and breastfeeding.