What’s Up With All the Teal Pumpkins?

Have food allergies in your family? Know a child with food allergies? If so, then consider painting a pumpkin teal this Halloween along with the traditional jack-o-lanterns.
Sometimes, traditions should evolve. Carving pumpkins originated in Ireland; centuries ago, people carved root vegetables such as turnips. The tradition evolved as Irish immigrants arrived in America where pumpkins grew well. Now, the tradition has evolved again; painting a teal pumpkin signals to other parents that your home offers allergy-friendly Halloween treats.
Related: How to handle Your Child’s Food Allergy During the Holidays
It’s never fun to be left out of any celebration, especially one as fun as Halloween. However, until teal pumpkins, many children with food allergies missed out. The teal pumpkin project aims to raise awareness of food allergies while increasing the inclusion of children with allergies in this edible-centered holiday.
FARE, the Food Allergy Research & Education organization, offers a valuable guide on their website for families interested in participating in the worldwide movement. The organization hopes that parents will share awareness on social media platforms as well as painting a teal pumpkin. They also offer a participation map, so parents can see neighborhoods and communities that are committing to teal pumpkins each Halloween.
Related: Food Allergies are Affecting More Kids Than Ever Before: What Can Parents Do?
FARE sponsors Teal Pumpkin Events all over the United States leading up to Halloween as well. Their website offers free resources regarding food allergies as well as Kids’ Activities to engage the whole family in the project. Parents can even download a free printable sign explaining the importance of the teal pumpkin.
This Halloween, consider painting a pumpkin teal! Your home can offer two candy baskets, one with candy, and one with allergy-friendly treats. Tons of options exist for non-food treats. Here a just a few:
· Glow sticks
· Pencils
· Stickers
· Spider Rings
· Bubbles
· Halloween-themed erasers
· Bouncy Balls
· Treasures from Oriental Trading Company
All you’ll need to participate is a pumpkin, some teal paint, and alternative Halloween treats…and maybe some glitter to make the teal pumpkin sparkle on All Hallows’ Eve. Spread the word, and consider hosting a teal pumpkin painting party! The more families who participate, the better Halloween will be for children with food allergies.
Photo Credit: Food Allergy Research and Education