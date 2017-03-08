WHO Finds Pollution Responsible for Quarter of Child Deaths

The World Health Organization (WHO) says over one quarter of deaths under the age of five are the result of unhealthy environments that include inadequate water and sanitation, second-hand smoke, and air pollution.
One report, Inheriting a Sustainable World: Atlas on Children’s Health and Environment, says a large portion of the most common death causes in children from one month to five years are preventable with access to safe water and clean cooking fuels. Many deaths are attributed to complications from diarrhea, malaria and pneumonia.
Dr Margaret Chan, WHO Director-General, says that polluted environments are deadly ones, especially to young children with developing organs and immune systems.
The companion report, Don’t pollute my future! The impact of the environment on children’s health, states that over half a million children under five years of age die from respiratory infections attributed to indoor and outdoor pollution, as well as second-hand smoke.
The report also showed that 270,000 children die in their first month of life because of prematurity that could possibly be prevented with access to clean water, sanitation and hygienic health facilities, along with reduction in air pollution.
More, 200, 000 deaths of children under five from malaria could be prevented with a reduction in breeding sites of mosquitoes and/or coverage of drinking water while stored. An additional 200,000 children under five years of age die from accidental environmental injuries like poisoning, falls and drowning.
WHO Director of the Department of Public Health, Environmental and Social Determinants of Health, Dr. Maria Neira, also cautions about future environmental hazards like electronic and electrical waste that is improperly recycled and can expose children to poisons that lead to reduced intelligence levels, attention deficits, lung damage and even cancer. Electronic and electrical waste generation is forecasted to increase by 19% by 2018.
The reports state that climate changes are resulting in rising levels of carbon dioxide and pollen growth, which is associated with asthma in children. WHO claims that globally, 11 to 14 percent of children under five years of age suffer from asthma symptoms, and it estimates that 44% of those asthma cases are related to environmental exposure to air pollution, second-hand smoke, and indoor molds.
Children are exposed to harmful chemical pollution through food, water, air and the products around them. Many chemicals like fluoride, lead, and pesticides find their way somehow into the food chain and remain toxic in young children.
WHO recommends that governments improve these rates by providing clean housing and housing materials as well as ensuring clean fuel for heating and cooking. They also recommend working to make water and hygiene practices more sanitary, and to ensure reliable electricity in countries.
A full list of WHO’s recommendations can be found at the United Nations Sustainable Goals site.
Photo Credit: WHO