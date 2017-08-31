Why Black Breastfeeding Week? Because We Need It

Do you #BetOnBlack? The theme for 2017’s Black Breastfeeding Week, August 25-31, is all about recognizing the incredible role that the loved ones of black women play in supporting their breastfeeding journeys.
Let’s not forget the role we all have in advocating for our fellow mothers, no matter their — or our — skin color.
This is the 5th year for Black Breastfeeding Week, an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness of the racial disparity in breastfeeding rates among women of color versus white women — 75% of white women have ever breastfed but only 58.9% of black women. Why is this so? Watch this video from The Root to find out:
“The breast has a lot of power,” shares Nia Graves (2:36). That’s my favorite line in this video! That’s right, Mama, we are all superwomen, and breastfeeding is for all.
We each have a responsibility to end this racial disparity in breastfeeding. Black women are and need to continue advocating for themselves, their babies and families, and their right to breastfeed. And white women need to stand up for equality in breastfeeding confidence and support women of color.
Breastfeeding shouldn’t be a “white, hippie thing” — it should be, and is, an everybody thing, because it’s beautiful and empowering to all, provides lifelong benefits to all children, and is truly every mother’s superpower.
Photo Credit: Vanessa Simmons via #BetonBlack, @normalizebfing,