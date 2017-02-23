Why Did This Man Hit the Gym With a Fake Baby Bump?

by on

crossfitBlake Milchuck strapped a 14-pound medicine ball to his stomach and hit the gym — all so he could get a taste of what his wife has been going through for the last couple months.

Carrying a human is hard work, especially when you’re in the 9th month of pregnancy and still making time for exercise. Inspired by his pregnant wife, Milchuck ripped through a CrossFit session with a fake baby bump.

He posted the video to Instagram with the caption: “@kmilchuck is a badass and still hitting the gym, figured i could be a good sport and see whats it’s like #37week#14lbbaby #noteasy”

 


mothering
mothering
Founded as a magazine in 1976, Mothering is now the oldest and largest resource for natural family living online. For more from Mothering, check out our Newest Articles and Follow us on Facebook.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 