Why Did This Man Hit the Gym With a Fake Baby Bump?

Blake Milchuck strapped a 14-pound medicine ball to his stomach and hit the gym — all so he could get a taste of what his wife has been going through for the last couple months.
Carrying a human is hard work, especially when you’re in the 9th month of pregnancy and still making time for exercise. Inspired by his pregnant wife, Milchuck ripped through a CrossFit session with a fake baby bump.
He posted the video to Instagram with the caption: “@kmilchuck is a badass and still hitting the gym, figured i could be a good sport and see whats it’s like #37week#14lbbaby #noteasy”
