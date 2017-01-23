Why I love My Great Tribe of Mothers

I have a great tribe of mothers whom I love to be around. It’s not because we all share the same beliefs or even the same goals or struggles. We’re not even all in the same geographical location, but there is an obvious energy around these women that is so encouraging and attractive: They really enjoy their little ones.
Sure, we share hardships and crossroads and frustrations, but there is just an aura of joy around them. And every time I walk away from a conversation or a text or notice something they post on social media, I am immediately uplifted because they value the little moments with their little ones. You can see it on their faces — the way they look down at a nursing baby; the way they hold a little one close when he/she is feeling shy; how they laugh and converse with their child in the middle of a crowded room. Each mother is shamelessly attached to her kids.
When I can, I make a point to tell these women that I’m thankful to see how openly they love their babies, especially because I’m afraid that there is a different mindset in our culture that is often critical of this.
I’ve noticed, in some circles, there is some pressure to deny ourselves these motherly instincts for fear of being too attached to our little ones. I think a lot of things contribute to this mindset. Motherhood in general is often devalued, there is fear of criticism (which can come from inner circles and social media), the overwhelmed feeling of taking on jobs, the home, the marriage, and a million other things. Women are told not to hold their babies too often, to let them cry for hours, to make them independent at an early stage, to not get lost in motherhood, to deny milk at a certain age, and to put space between themselves and their babies.
But what I’ve realized is that women who abide by these expectations may view motherhood as a list of difficult things you have to do, and a begrudged list of things you can no longer do. It is undeniable: Motherhood can be draining. The endless diapers, laundry, meals, decisions, someone constantly needing our attention, not having as much alone time — all of these things can add up to a huge deficit in our energy, time and joy.
My joyful tribe of mothers is not exempt from those deficits, but we somehow still find joy and pleasure in everyday life. Why?
Because we allow ourselves to rake in the rewards.
All of that skin-to-skin time with our babies allows us to relish in the warmth and the smell and the feeling of being so depended upon. We allow ourselves moments to just sit and be, without pushing to do something else. We don’t only hold our babies when we need to, but also when we want to. We recognize that a baby’s need for comfort is just that — a need, not an unrealistic demand.
Nursing can come with its disadvantages like less time to socialize or sleep. That said, nursing comes with so many advantages as well: love and relaxation, bonding, comfort and confidence. Joy is obviously not exclusive to breastfeeding moms. A midnight bottle feeding allows the same precious sights and sounds and smells as breastfeeding.
As a joyful tribe of mothers, we celebrate our babies’ victories and comfort them through defeats. Yes, there is a time for independence and allowing your children to handle challenges independently, but that is all the more reason to enjoy the days when we are so depended upon. These are the days to build that foundation of connection.
I do not want to degrade the need to share our struggles, seek help when we feel overwhelmed and recognize that motherhood is hard work. But I want to encourage mothers who may feel that they may be denying themselves the opportunity to take pleasure in this hard work. To those mothers, soak up the scent and sight and sounds of your little ones.
If your arms long to hold your baby, just do it. Don’t think twice. Pounce on that instinct to fulfill your need and theirs. You were made to need each other.