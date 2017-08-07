Why My Family Doesn’t Have a Busy Summer Schedule

At the start of Summer, there seems to be endless opportunities to educate the kids. I always plan to fill their schedules with activities and games, but then I end up not doing much planning or scheduling — and that works out well for my family.
In April and May, I got emails and saw posts about all kinds of local events for little ones. There were library challenges, special museum exhibits and discounted zoo days. There were farmer’s markets, strawberry picking fields, and swimming pools open in our area. My kids are old enough now to have joined a team or a class to learn new skills. I made mental notes of some that especially peaked my interest.
But I have to admit, we did not make it to any of those things.
There were a few circumstances that made these months of (what could be) free time into time spent at home. The two main ones being that I am very pregnant and the Summer temperatures in Texas are relentless. Running around, staying out in the heat or missing nap time do not seem feasible this Summer. So we had a lot of days of just reading on the couch, getting some exercise, doing laundry, making dinner and working in some time to rest.
As my pregnancy progressed, I realized that if I was going to keep up with housework, cooking, my work, chasing kiddos and working out, I would need some relaxed days throughout the week. So even though I can’t give a report of exactly what we accomplished, those days benefited all of us.
Related Article: The Ultimate Summer Reading List, 2017 Edition
Another is that my kids are not on the same schedule many others are — they stay up later and sleep later so that we can have more family time in the evenings. That works for us, but doesn’t always make it possible to get out the door for 8:00am story time at the library. That may change as we get more into a routine with homeschooling my first child this Fall, but for now, I enjoy some quiet time in the mornings and family time at night, even if that means our schedule does not always line up with other families’ schedules.
We did take a few trips to see family or close friends and then we took one big trip, just the four of us. I realized that if I had committed to kids’ classes or paid for museum and zoo days, we would not have had the travel budget for our trip. All of those little activities add up, not just in time but in expenses, too.
Somehow, even without checking off any of the community events, our Summer has flown by, full of activity and fun. Since we did not have a set schedule, we were able to host a lot of playdates and have company throughout the past few months. We got some great, un-rushed quality time with friends and family in our home, often on a whim or at the last minute.
We explored our back yard and all the bugs in it, but also retreated to the indoors to cool off. We went to VBS at our church, read dozens of books and learned new songs. We jumped on the trampoline and had picnics in the living room on days that were just too hot. We did have some sick days and one major injury to nurse. Somehow I convinced both of them to nap with me a few times when pregnancy sleepiness took over. Mostly, we enjoyed our downtime at home.
Related Article: 8 Fun DIY Water Games for Your Backyard
I know some kids need more stimulation or socialization. And there are some moms who have to get out of the house every day. Maybe it’s because my kids and I are mildly introverted, but we are content to not have a place to go every day. In fact, I rejoice in the days I don’t have to run an errand. This could also have something to do with the effort it takes to load everyone up and time our outing around wake up times, naps and eating. It’s complicated!
I’m a big believer in being realistic about how many things you can juggle at once. During this season of life, packing a Summer of activity just was not what suited our needs. Rather than focusing on what we did not get to do, I’ll smile at the everyday memories we made.
The time for “more” may come, but for now, I’m thankful for these simple, unrushed, sunny days.